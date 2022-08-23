A guide to voter rights in Massachusetts. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Massachusetts has taken aggressive steps to make pandemic-era voting changes permanent. Those include early in-person voting, expanded vote-by-mail options and ways for eligible voters in jail to more easily cast ballots, which will take effect in January. Still, voting advocates say more can be done to make voting easier in Massachusetts. Same-day voter registration, for instance, was removed from the final version of the VOTES Act signed into law in June.

Is there voter fraud in Massachusetts?

There were no cases of potential voter fraud reported in 2020 and four reported over the last decade.

Source: Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and The Heritage Foundation

Can felons vote in Massachusetts?

Only those incarcerated on felony charge(s) or have ever been convicted of voter fraud cannot vote. All Massachusetts citizens older than 18 who are incarcerated on misdemeanor charges, in pre-trial detention, on parole or probation or formerly incarcerated people can vote.

Source: Massachusetts General Laws c. 51 sec. 1

What is the Massachusetts voter ID law?

Voters will only be asked to show identification in Massachusetts if they are voting for the first time in a federal election; an inactive voter who did not respond to the annual street list or other confirmation from the state; are casting a provisional or challenged ballot; or if the poll worker has a "reasonable suspicion" that would cause them ask for ID.

Source: Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

What are Massachusetts' early voting rules?

Massachusetts has the option of early voting in all state primaries and elections. Voters can cast their ballots early in-person or by mail. Every town sets its own early voting locations and schedules but needs to offer early voting for a minimum number of hours per week based on the community's population. All towns offer weekend early voting as well. A list of early voting times and locations for each city and town in the state can be found on the Secretary of the Commonwealth's early voting website (https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleev/evidx.htm) no sooner than five days before the election. The early voting periods for the 2022 election season are: Aug. 27-Sept. 2 for the Sept. 6 primary, and Oct. 22-Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 election.

Source: Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

How do you get an absentee ballot in Massachusetts?

To qualify for an absentee ballot in Massachusetts, you have to meet any of the following requirements: you are away from your town or city on election day; you have a disability that keeps you from voting at your polling location; you have a religious belief that keeps you from voting at your polling location. Absentee voters use the same ballots used by early voters, so anyone who wants an absentee ballot can usually apply for an early "Vote by Mail" ballot. Massachusetts voters can vote early by mail without needing to provide a reason in all elections. However, there are situations where an absentee ballot is required: if you are a U.S. citizen living out of the country; if you are on active military duty; you are currently incarcerated for anything other than a felony or you are requesting a ballot due to hospitalization.

Source: Secretary of the Commonwealth

How do you vote by mail in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, citizens can vote through the mail in any election. Unlike absentee voting where a reason is required for a ballot, mail-in ballots can be requested by anyone. Under the VOTES Act, signed into law in June, voting rules that made it easier to vote by mail that were put in place due to the pandemic were codified, including universal mail-in voting. "Vote by Mail" applications will be mailed to voters who haven't already requested a mail-in ballot for the fall elections, including a pre-addressed envelope for their local election office. Vote by mail applications can be mailed to local election offices or sent via email or fax.

Source: Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

How did Massachusetts handle redistricting?

In November 2021, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the state's new districts into law based on data from the 2020 Census to help better represent the changing populations of districts in the Commonwealth. These new redistricting laws go into effect in the 2022 elections.

Source: malegislature.org

What's the law in Massachusetts about campaigning near a polling place?

Electioneering is prohibited within 150 feet of any polling location. That ban includes carrying campaign signs, circulating petitions and soliciting signatures.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures