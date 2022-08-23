ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

A Hand Up International nonprofit plans 5K to give back to Bay County families. How to sign up

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Run for a cause at one local nonprofit's inaugural 5K fundraiser next month.

A Hand Up International Inc. GOM , a faith-based ministry, is hosting its first 5K and Fun Run Speed for those in Need fundraiser.

The run is Sept. 17 at Aaron Bessant Park, 500 W. Park Drive in Panama City Beach. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Jeanette Best, founder and CEO of A Hand Up International, said the goal is to raise money for the organization to continue meeting the needs of local families.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a 31% increase in the amount of food we’re having to buy, and a 37% increase in families coming to us to get food,” Best said. “This fundraiser is to help defray those costs and be able to continue to buy more food to serve those in need.”

Best said there was a small decline in food costs last year, but it rose again after more COVID-19 cases were reported. She hopes the fundraiser's success can support the community’s needs through the end of the year.

The organization distributes more than 30,000 pounds of food during food drives held every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at A Hand Up, 6304 Bayou George Drive. Boxes include everything from bread, pastries, meat, grains, soups, fresh produce, and canned goods.

“We do a lot to give back to our community, so we want to enlist in community support,” Best said. “This is our first 5K fundraiser, and we hope to make it an annual event and watch it grow bigger and better every year.”

The event is open to all ages, and children 10 years and under can participate in a 1-mile fun run for free. All participants receive a T-shirt and goody bag. First, second, and third place winners are awarded medals and special prizes.

Food trucks and merchandise vendors are expected. Spots are still available. For those interested in participating in the 5K or becoming a vendor, visit Ahandupintl.org .

About A Hand Up International

  • Founded in 2012 in Bay County, A Hand Up International hosts food banks at least once a month, providing food for thousands of families in Bay County.
  • The organization also assists with other needs in the community, such as helping with relocation fees, rent payments, and utilities and providing hygiene items and clothing.
  • Since its founding, the organization has hosted annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners and distributed about 2.5 million pounds of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • A Hand Up partners with other charitable organizations to participate in food drives and toy drives around the community.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: A Hand Up International nonprofit plans 5K to give back to Bay County families. How to sign up

Community Policy