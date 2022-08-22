ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods

An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
PARAMUS, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
msn.com

Bee Causes Man To Crash Into Tree: Ridgewood Police

RIDGEWOOD, NJ — A man lost control of his car and struck a tree when he tried to swat a bee that flew inside through an open window Thursday in Ridgewood, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said. According to the driver, the bee landed on his neck, and his "automatic...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Wall collapses as 3-alarm fire rips through abandoned building in Orange

A three-alarm fire swept through an abandoned building in Essex County early Thursday, prompting a swift response from firefighters who raced to the scene. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began about 3:30 a.m. on Mitchell Street in Orange. ABC-7 reported part of the structure collapsed as firefighters from several towns tried to extinguish the flames.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fired Investment Banker from Jersey City Arrested for Cyberstalking

NEWARK, N.J. – A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County, New Jersey, for cyberstalking former bank colleagues, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind is scheduled to appear by...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
