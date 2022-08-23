A guide to voter rights in Michigan: What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Michigan was among the states at the center of the 2020 election debate. But unlike states in the Sunbelt and South, a divided government killed Republican proposals enacted elsewhere. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her veto pen to block strict voter ID requirements and a ban on private donations for election offices.

On the ground, clerks who administer elections continue to plead for changes to improve access and process ballots in a timely way. A move to allow election officials to preprocess absentee ballots was temporary and expired after the 2020 election.

Here is more on where voting stands in Michigan, and what you need to know about your rights as a voter heading into the November general election.

How many cases of voter fraud were there in Michigan in 2020?

There were 62 cases of potential voter fraud in Michigan in 2020.

Source: Michigan Attorney General's office

Can felons vote in Michigan?

Residents serving out a sentence following conviction cannot vote while they are confined in jail or prison, but they are eligible to vote after serving out their sentence. Individuals on parole or probation can also vote, as can incarcerated residents awaiting arraignment or trial.

Source: Michigan Department of State

What ID do I need to vote in Michigan?

Michigan asks voters to show a photo identification before voting in-person. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

A Michigan driver's license or Michigan personal ID card

A current driver's license or personal ID card issued by another state

A current federal or state government-issued photo ID

A current U.S. passport; a current student ID with photo from a high school or an accredited institution of higher education

A current military ID card with photo

A current tribal ID with photo

Voters who do not have a photo ID or did not bring it to the polls can still sign an affidavit confirming their identity and vote normally.

Source: Michigan election officials' manual

How do I vote early in Michigan?

Michigan does not have in-person early voting. During the 40 days before an election, registered voters can request, receive and return absentee ballots in person or by mail. Election officials must be available to issue and accept absentee ballots during their regular business hours during that 40-day window. Additionally, on the Saturday and/or Sunday preceding an election, election officials must be available to issue and accept absentee ballots for at least eight hours.

Source: Michigan Voter Information Center , Michigan Constitution

How does absentee voting work in Michigan?

Michigan voters in 2018 passed a constitutional amendment giving every voter in the state the right to vote by absentee ballot for any reason.

Source: Michigan Secretary of State

Does Michigan allow mail-in voting?

Michigan voters in 2018 passed a constitutional amendment giving every voter in the state the right to vote by mail. Voters can return their absentee ballots through the mail, in-person or using ballot drop boxes.

Source: Michigan Secretary of State

How is Michigan's law curbing gerrymandering working?

An independent, citizen-led commission charged with creating fair maps drew the state's new congressional and legislative districts. Michigan voters had passed a constitutional amendment to wrest control of the redistricting process from state lawmakers who drew district lines deemed some of the most politically skewed in the country. Anti-gerrymandering advocates have heralded the new maps as the best shot at fair representation and Democrats argue they could create an opportunity for their party to control the Legislature for the first time in years.

Source: Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

What is allowed at my Michigan polling place?

Michigan law prohibits campaigning within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling location. Voters must conceal campaign literature and materials they bring with them to the polls. They can refer to those materials while voting but cannot leave them behind in the voting booth.

Source: Michigan election official manual

