Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview

Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
JACKSON, NJ
Twenty-Three and Free: 2022 Marlboro High School Football Preview

Jason Dagato took the Marlboro head coaching job 10 years ago knowing that it would be a long haul trying to get a downtrodden program back to the NJSIAA Playoffs for the first time since 1999 and with a 5-2 record in late October a season ago, that long haul appeared to be just about complete. With a win over Jackson Memorial, the Mustangs would lock up their first state playoff berth in 22 years and even with a loss, Dagato and his team were hopeful a 5-3 record in the Shore Conference would produce enough power points to sneak in.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
All in the Family: 2022 Toms River South High School Football Preview

It’s a new era at Toms River South where Matt Martin takes over as head coach after spending the last 11 seasons as an assistant to his uncle, Ron Signorino Jr. Martin, who is also the grandson of legendary Indians coach Ron Signorino Sr., will very much run his own program and South fans can expect to see many changes this fall. Gone will be the flexbone offense which had been a staple and replaced by a spread attack which will make the quarterback a bigger part of things. On defense, the Indians will have less personnel up front and make better use of an experienced group of linebackers. Two new coordinators will be in charge of the new systems with former Indians quarterback Bill Rankin returning to run the offense and Vinny Arminio replacing Martin and taking over the defense.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
