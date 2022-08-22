Read full article on original website
Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview
Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
The Next Wave: 2022 Donovan Catholic High School Football Preview
Coaches rarely use the word “rebuilding” when talking about a new season because it’s an acknowledgment that they’ve lost most of their top players and people should not expect the success they recently had. However, those of us in the media can use it when appropriate...
Passing the Torch: 2022 Rumson-Fair Haven High School Football Preview
For a program that has been among the most stable and consistent in the Shore Conference over the past decade, it was very fitting of Rumson-Fair Haven to undergo a coaching change that required little to no adjustment in scheme, approach, and familiarity. Championship-winning and Hall of Fame-worthy head coach...
Developing Devils: 2022 Shore Regional High School Football Preview
The situation Shore is facing heading into this season is similar in many ways to how the team entered the 2021 season. The Blue Devils were tasked with replacing several standouts and faced plenty of question marks for a program used to contending for championships. The Blue Devils had Jamie...
In Transition: 2022 Wall Township High School Football Preview
The 2021 season was supposed to be a year in which Wall's transformative class of 2022 cemented its legacy and sent each other out with more championships. Instead, it was a season that began with adversity and ended with a hazing scandal that rocked the entire town and made national news.
Focus on the Finer Things: 2022 St. John Vianney High School Football Preview
Any coach taking over the St. John Vianney football program from now on will be looking to construct teams that resemble what the Lancers had from 2014 to 2017, when the program lost just one game in each of those four seasons and made it three NJSIAA sectional semifinals and one sectional championship game.
Twenty-Three and Free: 2022 Marlboro High School Football Preview
Jason Dagato took the Marlboro head coaching job 10 years ago knowing that it would be a long haul trying to get a downtrodden program back to the NJSIAA Playoffs for the first time since 1999 and with a 5-2 record in late October a season ago, that long haul appeared to be just about complete. With a win over Jackson Memorial, the Mustangs would lock up their first state playoff berth in 22 years and even with a loss, Dagato and his team were hopeful a 5-3 record in the Shore Conference would produce enough power points to sneak in.
New Year, Same Goals: 2022 Middletown South High School Football Preview
Middletown South is coming off a nine-win season and an appearance in a sectional final, and despite losing some of their top players to graduation the Eagles' championship aspirations remain as high as ever. After a couple of subpar seasons, Middletown South returned to the ranks of the Shore Conference's...
Pedal to the Metal: 2022 Point Pleasant Boro High School Football Preview
Point Boro is coming off a 10-2 season that included a division title and the program's fourth NJSIAA sectional championship, but you wouldn't know it by talking to any of the Panthers' returning starters. "We're putting the pedal to the metal and not taking anything for granted," said senior lineman...
All in the Family: 2022 Toms River South High School Football Preview
It’s a new era at Toms River South where Matt Martin takes over as head coach after spending the last 11 seasons as an assistant to his uncle, Ron Signorino Jr. Martin, who is also the grandson of legendary Indians coach Ron Signorino Sr., will very much run his own program and South fans can expect to see many changes this fall. Gone will be the flexbone offense which had been a staple and replaced by a spread attack which will make the quarterback a bigger part of things. On defense, the Indians will have less personnel up front and make better use of an experienced group of linebackers. Two new coordinators will be in charge of the new systems with former Indians quarterback Bill Rankin returning to run the offense and Vinny Arminio replacing Martin and taking over the defense.
