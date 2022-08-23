Florida primary 2022 live updates: Polls close in Volusia, Flagler

It's Election Day in Florida and voters went to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races. Scroll down for the latest live updates.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: See latest results for local and statewide races

Primary Elections 2022 Guide: Everything you need to know

Who's running for election in Volusia, Flagler counties: Here's everything you need to know

7:00 p.m. | Polls close in Volusia, Flagler counties

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in our area, but if you are in line it's important that you stay in line. You will be permitted to vote, however long it takes. When results start coming in, you can follow them here .

State results won't be available until after 8 p.m. EST as polls in parts of the Panhandle will be open till 8 p.m. our time.

5:30 p.m. | Here's how Florida's elections could tip the balance of power in Congress

5:28 p.m. | Check out how the national races are going

There are a lot of close, controversial and pivotal races going on around the country. Check out USA Today's primary elections liveblog to see what's up .

3:35 p.m. | How's the voter turnout been in Volusia, Flagler counties?

In Volusia County, about one in four voters had cast ballots as of 3 p.m. Of the more than 100,000 ballots, the majority had come by mail. Turnout for the off-year primary reached 25%.

That's down from August 2020, closer to 28%, and August 2018, about 30%.

Republicans had cast the most votes, about half of the total.

Turnout was better in Flagler County, where nearly 30% had voted by 3 p.m., with the majority of voters casting ballots through the mail. More than half of the ballots cast were by Republicans. Unlike Volusia, Flagler had greater participation in Early Voting than Election Day.

-- Mark Harper

3:30 p.m. | Voters are turning out in Volusia and Flagler counties, some to see changes made, some to do their civic duty

“I always like to get here first thing in the morning, to beat the crowds, to beat the lines,” said David Butts, 54, who doesn’t recall missing an election-day vote since he made his first at age 18. “It’s our responsibility as Americans.”

Reporter Jim Abbott talked to voters as they turned up today to make their voices heard, and got different reasons why voting is important to them .

3:10 p.m. | Voters turn up to cast ballots in the primary election

3 p.m. | What's changed in Florida's election laws, and why?

A day after the 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump carried Florida by more than 370,000 votes, Gov. Ron DeSantis strode to a podium at the Florida Capitol and praised the state’s handling of the record 11 million votes cast. Since then, the Republican governor has targeted the system he lauded that day, overhauling much of what worked so smoothly in the 2020 contest . Here's what's happened, just in the last few years.

-- John Kennedy, Sergio Bustos USA TODAY Network - Florida

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Volusia County

Polling locations ( Volusia | Flagler ) in Florida open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Volusia and Flagler County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. Here's where to find yours: Volusia County | Flagler County You can also find sample ballots there.

Support local journalism by signing up for a Daytona Beach News-Journal digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida primary 2022 live updates: Polls close in Volusia, Flagler