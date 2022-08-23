ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Florida primary 2022 live updates: Polls close in Volusia, Flagler

By C. A. Bridges, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpjqq_0hRkd1KA00

It's Election Day in Florida and voters went to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races. Scroll down for the latest live updates.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: See latest results for local and statewide races

Primary Elections 2022 Guide: Everything you need to know

Who's running for election in Volusia, Flagler counties: Here's everything you need to know

7:00 p.m. | Polls close in Volusia, Flagler counties

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in our area, but if you are in line it's important that you stay in line. You will be permitted to vote, however long it takes. When results start coming in, you can follow them here .

State results won't be available until after 8 p.m. EST as polls in parts of the Panhandle will be open till 8 p.m. our time.

5:30 p.m. | Here's how Florida's elections could tip the balance of power in Congress

5:28 p.m. | Check out how the national races are going

There are a lot of close, controversial and pivotal races going on around the country. Check out USA Today's primary elections liveblog to see what's up .

3:35 p.m. | How's the voter turnout been in Volusia, Flagler counties?

In Volusia County, about one in four voters had cast ballots as of 3 p.m. Of the more than 100,000 ballots, the majority had come by mail. Turnout for the off-year primary reached 25%.

That's down from August 2020, closer to 28%, and August 2018, about 30%.

Republicans had cast the most votes, about half of the total.

Turnout was better in Flagler County, where nearly 30% had voted by 3 p.m., with the majority of voters casting ballots through the mail. More than half of the ballots cast were by Republicans. Unlike Volusia, Flagler had greater participation in Early Voting than Election Day.

-- Mark Harper

3:30 p.m. | Voters are turning out in Volusia and Flagler counties, some to see changes made, some to do their civic duty

“I always like to get here first thing in the morning, to beat the crowds, to beat the lines,” said David Butts, 54, who doesn’t recall missing an election-day vote since he made his first at age 18. “It’s our responsibility as Americans.”

Reporter Jim Abbott talked to voters as they turned up today to make their voices heard, and got different reasons why voting is important to them .

3:10 p.m. | Voters turn up to cast ballots in the primary election

3 p.m. | What's changed in Florida's election laws, and why?

A day after the 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump carried Florida by more than 370,000 votes, Gov. Ron DeSantis strode to a podium at the Florida Capitol and praised the state’s handling of the record 11 million votes cast. Since then, the Republican governor has targeted the system he lauded that day, overhauling much of what worked so smoothly in the 2020 contest . Here's what's happened, just in the last few years.

-- John Kennedy, Sergio Bustos USA TODAY Network - Florida

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Volusia County

Polling locations  ( Volusia | Flagler ) in Florida open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Volusia and Flagler County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. Here's where to find yours: Volusia County | Flagler County You can also find sample ballots there.

Support local journalism by signing up for a Daytona Beach News-Journal digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida primary 2022 live updates: Polls close in Volusia, Flagler

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney

Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers

Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Flagler County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Lisa Lewis, recounted votes...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Primary#Election Day#Primary Election#Election Local#Republican Primary#Republicans
WESH

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Volusia County set for several runoffs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy