ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
No Film School

How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?

When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Venice, CA
City
Playa Vista, CA
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
police1.com

LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
birchrestaurant.com

8 Best Cuban Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

It doesn’t take a long-time local to know that Los Angeles cares a lot about food. Although it’s not exactly Miami when it comes to Cuban cuisine, LA is quickly becoming one of the major Cuban dining hubs—and for a good reason. With flavor that stands out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Venice#Tech#Tsa#Linus Covid#General Health
Canyon News

Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxla.com

VIDEO: Engine fire forces LA-bound plane to divert back to Mexico

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles-bound plane from Mexico had to be diverted back this week after sparks flew from one of the plane’s engines. Kimberly Garcia was on Viva Aerobus flight VB518 from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Tuesday. She told Storyful that she heard a loud explosion about 10 minutes into the flight and that passengers started to panic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022

Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy