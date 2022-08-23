Osage Man Charged with Murdering Woman Whose Head Was Found In A Northern Iowa Park

(Des Moines, IA) — A ticket purchased in northeast Iowa was just one number short of winning a 99-million-dollar Mega Millions prize. The ticket purchased at a Casey’s in the town of Ossian matched five numbers — but missed the Mega Ball — that would have resulted in the jackpot win for Friday’s drawing. The ticket holder will still get a one-million-dollar prize when they bring it into Lottery headquarters. It was the only ticket in the picture to come close to the jackpot. No one had all the numbers so that the jackpot will increase for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing. (Estimated 116 million as of Monday)

