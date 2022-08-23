For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.

