Every season should now be celebrated as Nick Saban’s last
Nick Saban sounds pretty convincing when he says he’s got a lot of coaching left in his bones. Maybe he’ll never retire. Maybe it’s time for all of us to get on the Saban diet plan. Is the secret to Saban’s vitality Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies,...
Auburn football: AL.com says QB competition now a two-man race
We’re down to just two in the Auburn football quarterback battle according to AL.com’s Tom Green — he has effectively written off Zach Calzada, as many have, to be the Tigers’ starting signal-caller in 2022. After the three-man race looked like it’d end in the heavy...
7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director
Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
Vols AD Danny White to Auburn’s Allen Greene: ‘Congrats for getting the heck out of a crazy situation’
Allen Greene, hours after it was announced that he and Auburn were parting ways, got a message of support from his Tennessee counterpart, who congratulated him for “getting the heck out of a crazy situation.”. Call it a vote of confidence from on SEC athletic director to another. “Congratulations,...
Allen Greene stepping down as Auburn’s athletics director
As the 2022-23 athletic year gets underway, Auburn will be in search of a new athletics director to lead the Tigers’ programs. Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene agreed to part ways Friday, a source confirmed to AL.com. The two sides are going their separate ways with five months remaining on Greene’s initial five-year contract with the university.
Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’
For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
A look inside Auburn’s revamped WR room
Bryan Harsin recruited Ike Hilliard from the glitz and glamor of the National Football League as wide receivers coach to grits and gravy on the Plains in hopes Hilliard’s quiet demeanor would connect with a young receiving core for the Tigers. Hilliard doesn’t speak loudly. He doesn’t raise his...
6 memorable Alabama season-opening losses over the years
Alabama hasn’t lost a football season-opener in 21 years, so it’s been a long time since Crimson Tide fans had to consider an 0-1 start. But it hasn’t always been this way, as have been a few soul-crushing defeats in Week 1 for Alabama over the years. That’s the subject of our countdown today.
Nick Saban offers latest on Tyler Harrell, two in-state freshmen receivers
Alabama’s top three wide receivers from last season’s team are gone, and filling that void has not been a simple one-for-one swap to this point. There is a mix of incoming transfers, returnees and freshmen who have been competing since the spring for the playing time won last season by Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden.
Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice
Alabama's athletic director didn't blink when deciding how the Crimson Tide's coaching family would grow with recent hires.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Projecting UAB’s first depth chart of 2022 season
The UAB football program is less than a week away from its season opener and preparations are underway following the conclusion of fall camp. The Blazers open the 2022 season against in-state foe Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. UAB head coach Bryant Vincent named Dylan...
Former Duke AD Kevin White says Allen Greene’s ouster is ‘utterly shameful’
News of Allen Greene stepping down from his position as Auburn’s athletic director moved swiftly on Friday with a pivotal football season less than nine days away. Former Duke Athletic Kevin White strongly reacted to the news on Auburn’s now-former AD. “For what it’s worth,” White said via...
What's new in 2022? Bryant-Denny going cashless, selling alcohol
Alabama will open the 2022 football season at home in nine days when it hosts Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network. Below is a list of items that are new for the 2022...
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died
Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
Auburn softball to play in Hanceville, announces full fall ball schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Auburn University announced its softball team will play two games of its fall ball schedule in Hanceville, Ala. On Sunday, October 21, the Tigers will play a doubleheader against Wallace State and Chipola College from Marianna, Fla. The games are two of the team’s eight scheduled for the annual exhibition slate.
Jordan Washington runs Helena past Buckhorn
Jordan Washington ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Helena beat Buckhorn 55-17 at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium in New Market. The junior running back scored from 11, 34 and 5 yards out in the first half as the visiting Huskies (2-0) led 28-10 at halftime. Washington showed...
Alabama fans vs Auburn fans: Trash talk caption contest smackdown
Welcome to the Alabama vs. Auburn Trash Talk Caption Contest Smackdown. Winner take y’all. Alabama fans and Auburn fans are as different as cage fighters and golfers. It’s science. But NOW - we’ve got data to back it up. My colleague Ramsey Archibald has put together a...
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
Khalifa Keith, Parker defense power past Ramsay
Kentucky commit and Parker running back Khalifa Keith was unable to finish his team’s rivalry showdown against Ramsay, but had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to secure a much-needed win. The Class 6A Thundering Herd allowed 18 unanswered points in the first half,...
