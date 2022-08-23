ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Allen Greene stepping down as Auburn’s athletics director

As the 2022-23 athletic year gets underway, Auburn will be in search of a new athletics director to lead the Tigers’ programs. Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene agreed to part ways Friday, a source confirmed to AL.com. The two sides are going their separate ways with five months remaining on Greene’s initial five-year contract with the university.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’

For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

A look inside Auburn’s revamped WR room

Bryan Harsin recruited Ike Hilliard from the glitz and glamor of the National Football League as wide receivers coach to grits and gravy on the Plains in hopes Hilliard’s quiet demeanor would connect with a young receiving core for the Tigers. Hilliard doesn’t speak loudly. He doesn’t raise his...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

6 memorable Alabama season-opening losses over the years

Alabama hasn’t lost a football season-opener in 21 years, so it’s been a long time since Crimson Tide fans had to consider an 0-1 start. But it hasn’t always been this way, as have been a few soul-crushing defeats in Week 1 for Alabama over the years. That’s the subject of our countdown today.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Projecting UAB’s first depth chart of 2022 season

The UAB football program is less than a week away from its season opener and preparations are underway following the conclusion of fall camp. The Blazers open the 2022 season against in-state foe Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. UAB head coach Bryant Vincent named Dylan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Jordan Washington runs Helena past Buckhorn

Jordan Washington ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Helena beat Buckhorn 55-17 at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium in New Market. The junior running back scored from 11, 34 and 5 yards out in the first half as the visiting Huskies (2-0) led 28-10 at halftime. Washington showed...
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Khalifa Keith, Parker defense power past Ramsay

Kentucky commit and Parker running back Khalifa Keith was unable to finish his team’s rivalry showdown against Ramsay, but had more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to secure a much-needed win. The Class 6A Thundering Herd allowed 18 unanswered points in the first half,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

