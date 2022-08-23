ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pedestrian killed in west Denver crash

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfvbJ_0hRkcNcg00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened near Morrison Road and Sheridan Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead after the crash. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene, police said.

Abduction attempt reported in Aurora neighborhood

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Arrests made in fatal shooting outside Lakewood car wash

Police in Lakewood on Thursday announced the arrest of four people in the fatal shooting of a man near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard late last month. The victim in the murder was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.One of the suspects is a juvenile.Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Several hurt after bus, other vehicles collide in Denver area

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were hurt after an RTD bus and multiple other vehicles collided in Arapahoe County Thursday morning. The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Parker Road just south of East Orchard, a major intersection and along one of the routes to the Denver International Airport.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
9NEWS

Westbound I-70 will be closed all weekend in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close westbound Interstate 70 for a traffic shift in the heart of Denver this weekend. The traffic shift will close westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Brighton Boulevard from Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney

A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police make 4 arrests in Lakewood shooting

Authorities have arrested four people in connection with the July 31 shooting death of Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, at a car wash on Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood. The day after the shooting, investigators arrested a man and a teenager in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, authorities arrested another man and another teenager in connection with the shooting, Lakewood police said.
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
9NEWS

Rideshare driver captures Denver shooting on her dashcam

DENVER — Most of Rhonda Colbert's trips through Denver driving people for Uber and Lyft aren't worth documenting, but early Sunday morning, her dashcam was rolling as another driver started shooting. “We could see flashes outside the driver’s side window of the vehicle who was shooting," Colbert said. “You...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver Union Station arrests up 192% this year, following label as 'lawless hellhole'

In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy