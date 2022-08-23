Pedestrian killed in west Denver crash

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened near Morrison Road and Sheridan Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead after the crash. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene, police said.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation.

