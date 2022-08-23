ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NY, NJ weather: Chance of heavy rainstorms ahead of muggy weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak cold front will move closer to the New York and New Jersey region while high pressure will slide offshore throughout Friday. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, and in the upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.
Forecast: seasonable weather this weekend, with lower humidity

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a rough note for some as a cold front brought a few widely scattered storms around the region. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for areas to the north of the city during the afternoon, but it was canceled during the early evening hours. While the humidity will still be around for the weekend, it will not be as oppressive as how it was on Friday.
NY State Fair 2022 weekend forecast: One day will be absolutely perfect

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One day of the 2022 New York State Fair’s opening weekend will have perfect weather, and the other will be oppressively hot. The high temperature Saturday is expected to be a mild 76 degrees, with relatively low humidity, the National Weather Service said. When the gates open at 9 a.m., it will be about 64 degrees and partly cloudy, but clouds will dissipate by afternoon.
Summer heat returns; sunny afternoon comes ahead

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with summer heat returning to the area.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Western NY waterfall named the best outdoor activity to do in the state

Upstate New York has a wide variety of fun activities to get outdoors in every season from hiking to boating to leaf peeping, but one spot in Western New York has been named the best in the state by travel website, TripAdvisor. Mighty Niagara Falls was ranked the must do...
TRAVEL
DEC announces completion of final 3 segments of New York State Birding Trail

Statewide trail provides birding opportunities for all, regardless of age, ability, identity or background. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the grand-opening of the final three regions of the New York State Birding Trail, highlighting the state’s “world-class and wide-ranging birding opportunities.”. DEC...
TRAVEL
Favorite State Forests in the Finger Lakes

If you’ve ever visited one of the Finger Lakes region’s iconic state parks in the summer, you’ve surely witnessed their mass appeal. Where waterfalls, lake views, and plenty of amenities abound, so do the crowds! State forests, on the other hand, offer thousands of acres of undeveloped public land for outdoor activities such as hiking, paddling, mountain biking, camping, wildlife observation, and much more. Minus modern conveniences, state forest lands often feature established trail systems, popular among organized recreation groups. If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with plenty of open space, check out one of these Finger Lakes state forests, chosen by the staff at the Finger Lakes Land Trust.
TRAVEL
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker

It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
96.1 The Breeze

Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State

There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
TRAFFIC
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
RESTAURANTS
X Marks Mystery Spot That Defies All Logic in Upstate New York

There is a mystery spot hidden in plain sight that defies all logic in Upstate New York. X literally marks the Lake George Mystery Spot, located behind the Visitor Center. Legend has it that if you stand on the X in the center of the circle and speak, no one else will hear your words but they'll echo back louder than you would expect.
POLITICS
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly

ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
ITHACA, NY
Dinosaurs get prehistoric makeover in New Jersey

A dinosaur makeover is taking place in Leonia, New Jersey.
LEONIA, NJ

