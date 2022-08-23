ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Beautiful weather returns

DES MOINES, Iowa — After strong storms this morning, our afternoon has been mostly cloudy and mellow. The humidity has dropped and we’re looking at comfortable dew points for most of the work week. Temperatures will be reasonable through about Thursday, and then we heat up and turn a touch more humid by Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Searching for Johnny: 40 Years Later

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The disappearance of Johnny Gosch is one of Iowa's longest running, and most notorious mysteries. In 1982, the 12-year-old paperboy in West Des Moines vanished without a trace. Forty years later, KCCI uncovers where the investigation stands, how his parents have lived with the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

ISU pedestrian bridge ready to welcome Cyclone fans this weekend

AMES, Iowa — A big bridge project near Jack Trice Stadium is ready for football fans this weekend. The pedestrian bridge over University Boulevard is now open. It connects from Jack Trice Stadium to new RV parking lots to the south for game days. In a Twitter video from...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Sista Soul Fest held in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 60 vendors filled Evelyn K. Davis Park on Sunday for the third annual Sista Soul Fest, a Des Moines event aimed at lifting up Black, female-owned businesses. Businesses sold everything from food to flowers to clothing and jewelry. The event provides an opportunity...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Weather#Winds Ene
KCCI.com

2 found dead at Waukee home

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Waukee home on Monday. Police were dispatched to the home, located in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive, for an unknown problem. A neighbor confirmed to KCCI that two bodies were removed from the home.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

US Marshals looking for homicide suspect with possible connections to Des Moines

OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Marshals office offering a $10,000 reward for information about a homicide suspect that may have connections to Des Moines. Investigators say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska and robbery in Omaha. According to investigators, leads in Chambers' case have...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Two vehicles badly damaged in Saturday morning I-80 crash

STUART, Iowa — Stuart firefighters responded to a blazing crash early Saturday morning on I-80. The Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation also responded. A semi-truck involved in the crash was fully engulfed in flames. A pick-up truck was also involved in...
STUART, IA
KCCI.com

Cars and homes damaged after street race ends in crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several cars and homes are damaged after two cars crashed following a street race in Des Moines. It happened on East 14th Street on the city's northside. Des Moines police say one car lost control at Guthrie Avenue striking parked cars and homes. The second...
KCCI.com

Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ukrainians and Iowans gather in Ames to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day

AMES, Iowa — Ukrainians and Iowans came together on Saturday in Ames at Brookside Park, where the Iowa State University Ukrainian Club hosted an Independence Day celebration. Wednesday, Aug. 24, was Ukraine's Independence Day, however, organizers of Saturday's event said they wanted to schedule the celebration on a day...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Ames police hold event as part of Overdose Awareness Day

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are raising awareness of drug overdoses. They held an event at Bandshell Park on Sunday afternoon as part of Overdose Awareness Day. Speakers shared their experiences with substance abuse. There was also a memorial for those who died. People also participated in Narcan or...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital

PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy