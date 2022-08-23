Read full article on original website
Beautiful weather returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — After strong storms this morning, our afternoon has been mostly cloudy and mellow. The humidity has dropped and we’re looking at comfortable dew points for most of the work week. Temperatures will be reasonable through about Thursday, and then we heat up and turn a touch more humid by Friday.
Searching for Johnny: 40 Years Later
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The disappearance of Johnny Gosch is one of Iowa's longest running, and most notorious mysteries. In 1982, the 12-year-old paperboy in West Des Moines vanished without a trace. Forty years later, KCCI uncovers where the investigation stands, how his parents have lived with the...
ISU pedestrian bridge ready to welcome Cyclone fans this weekend
AMES, Iowa — A big bridge project near Jack Trice Stadium is ready for football fans this weekend. The pedestrian bridge over University Boulevard is now open. It connects from Jack Trice Stadium to new RV parking lots to the south for game days. In a Twitter video from...
Sista Soul Fest held in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 60 vendors filled Evelyn K. Davis Park on Sunday for the third annual Sista Soul Fest, a Des Moines event aimed at lifting up Black, female-owned businesses. Businesses sold everything from food to flowers to clothing and jewelry. The event provides an opportunity...
Southeast Missouri player will have a dream realized on Saturday
AMES, Iowa — When Iowa State and Southeast Missouri State take the field on Saturday to start the 2022 football season, one player on the Redhawks roster will have a dream come to fruition. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt has the story about Will Weidemann.
2 found dead at Waukee home
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Waukee home on Monday. Police were dispatched to the home, located in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive, for an unknown problem. A neighbor confirmed to KCCI that two bodies were removed from the home.
US Marshals looking for homicide suspect with possible connections to Des Moines
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Marshals office offering a $10,000 reward for information about a homicide suspect that may have connections to Des Moines. Investigators say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska and robbery in Omaha. According to investigators, leads in Chambers' case have...
KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above.
Celebrating four decades of John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — Forty years ago, the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum opened in Winterset. On Saturday, people came out to celebrate the anniversary. Fans from other states were excited to see the museum and where the Duke was born. "I know kids today probably don't even have a...
'It was so loud': Witness reacts to Sunday morning crash hitting her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two cars were racing down East 14th Street when theycrashed near the 2100 block, leaving a path of destruction. "I thought maybe a tree fell on the house, it was so loud," said witness and homeowner Dawn Smith. Smith, who's been living in her home...
Ames may rename airport after first African American to obtain pilot's license
AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council wants public input on a plan to rename the airport. The city wants to name it after James Herman Banning. Banning was born in Oklahoma in 1899. He moved to Ames with his family in 1919. He studied engineering at Iowa State...
Two vehicles badly damaged in Saturday morning I-80 crash
STUART, Iowa — Stuart firefighters responded to a blazing crash early Saturday morning on I-80. The Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation also responded. A semi-truck involved in the crash was fully engulfed in flames. A pick-up truck was also involved in...
School bus driver shortage impacting some Des Moines students with special needs
DES MOINES, Iowa — The school bus driver shortage is hitting schools in the metro area hard. Some districts are having to rework routes just to get thousands of students through school doors. Several Des Moines Public Schools parents say the specific busses their special needs children require are...
Cars and homes damaged after street race ends in crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several cars and homes are damaged after two cars crashed following a street race in Des Moines. It happened on East 14th Street on the city's northside. Des Moines police say one car lost control at Guthrie Avenue striking parked cars and homes. The second...
Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
Ukrainians and Iowans gather in Ames to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day
AMES, Iowa — Ukrainians and Iowans came together on Saturday in Ames at Brookside Park, where the Iowa State University Ukrainian Club hosted an Independence Day celebration. Wednesday, Aug. 24, was Ukraine's Independence Day, however, organizers of Saturday's event said they wanted to schedule the celebration on a day...
Urbandale Food Pantry hosts fundraiser to help with growing number of families in need
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Food Pantry held its Pedal to the Pantry event Sunday morning. It's part of their effort to continue to provide to families in need. One hundred participants helped raise about $40,000 for the food pantry. Cyclists launched from three different area breweries for the...
Ames police hold event as part of Overdose Awareness Day
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are raising awareness of drug overdoses. They held an event at Bandshell Park on Sunday afternoon as part of Overdose Awareness Day. Speakers shared their experiences with substance abuse. There was also a memorial for those who died. People also participated in Narcan or...
Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital
PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
