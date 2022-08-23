ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Is state aid really helping the neediest hospitals?

AS LEGISLATORS ponder whether to resurrect a $350 million “relief” fund for Massachusetts hospitals, we suggest that they first step up the state’s informational capacity to better assure that they are allocating funding to institutions truly in financial need. We worry that the proposed allocations in the...
Board interviews 4 candidates for higher ed job

COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY funding issues, consensus-building across different interests, and navigating a system that balances campus autonomy with government leadership are among the pressure points state higher education overseers highlighted Thursday as they set out to narrow the field of potential new commissioners. Over a nearly six-hour stretch of interviews,...
One week down, three more to go

That may be the chief takeaway as we near the end of the first week of the month-long Orange Line shutdown. After all the buildup and hype – by the media and state officials –the shutdown hasn’t been all that bad so far. There was definitely inconvenience...
