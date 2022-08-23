Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The Daily 08-26-22: Please, let the San Francisco Art Institute die
SFAI, the famous San Francisco art school, may be closed for good, but it left lasting financial impacts on its students. Read more. • This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma. • California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
Saturday Morning News Roundup
About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will...
Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
Update: Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station reopens following shooting on train; 1 injured
OAKLAND -- A shooting on a BART train that left one man hospitalized with his injuries closed the Lake Merritt station in Oakland for just under an hour Friday afternoon, according to transit officials.The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. The tweet did not provide any specific details regarding the activity, but noted that the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Beloved daughter of UC Berkeley falcon family found dead on campus
Lindsay, the daughter of beloved couple Annie and Grinnell, was found dead on the west edge of campus. She hadn’t been seen in the last couple weeks, the last sighting was the first week of August by the Campanile.
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
Berkeley could be down to just 1 movie theater after proposed housing plans by SF developer
A 17-story apartment building could replace the 89-year-old theater, according to planning documents.
7 Classic Diners in San Francisco
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
One man injured in a shooting on a BART train in Oakland, agency says
An adult male who was injured in a shooting on a BART train in Oakland on Friday afternoon is in stable conditions, officials said.
Oasis Cafe owner worries for future of his Ethiopian restaurant after SF fire: ‘We just need help’
The Oasis Cafe owner said he's unsure when he can reopen.
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
The Daily 08-24-22: The dormant North Bay cafe invaded by Instagram influencers
The Siren Canteen, a beachside grill in Stinson Beach, is temporarily closed, but that hasn’t stopped intruders. Read more. • Video shows Marin cop leaving homeless person in SF • Historic building on San Francisco pier catches fire, collapses
Influencer-loved LA chain Alfred Coffee is opening San Francisco location
The trendy cafe has over a dozen locations in Los Angeles, but this is its first foray into Northern California.
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
