Saturday Morning News Roundup

About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will...
kblx.com

Win Tickets: R&B Music Experience

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 8/29:. Every morning (Monday-Friday) with Billy Vidal during at 2pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Bay Area R&B Music Experience. ENTER BELOW for a bonus...
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station reopens following shooting on train; 1 injured

OAKLAND -- A shooting on a BART train that left one man hospitalized with his injuries closed the Lake Merritt station in Oakland for just under an hour Friday afternoon, according to transit officials.The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. The tweet did not provide any specific details regarding the activity, but noted that the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared...
7x7.com

7 Classic Diners in San Francisco

Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
