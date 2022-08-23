ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Police arrest suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Carbondale Police
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports: August 25, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
PERRYVILLE, MO
cilfm.com

Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. The 100th Du Quoin State Fair is underway. Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. There were reports of shots fired outside...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

California man arrested near Mt. Vernon on human trafficking complaint

A 41-year-old California man is being held following an investigation into human trafficking that followed a traffic stop on I-57 near the Mt. Vernon exit. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna was taken into custody for immigration-related offenses. An Illinois State Police Officer made the initial traffic...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wish989.com

Regions Bank in Murphysboro Robbed Thursday

MURPHYSBORO – Murphysboro Police continue to investigate a Thursday morning bank robbery. Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at Regions Bank. Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt with a cut-off shirt over the top and jeans. If you...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Williamson County sheriff asks for info after drive by shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road. It happened about 10:33 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was fired on as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle, according to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Tuesday Night Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:30 Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s vehicle was fired upon as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle. No...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy