wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man arrested in connection to McCracken County shooting that injured 1
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that injured one man in West Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened around 11:13 a.m. Friday at a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive. When deputies arrived at...
KFVS12
Police arrest suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Still Seeking Suspect in August 2021 Death of Keeshanna Jackson
CARBONDALE – Although one year has passed since the tragic death of Keeshanna Jackson, the City of Carbondale Police Department remains committed to the investigation and bringing the offenders to justice. The investigation remains active, and investigators continue to make progress. There is still a $15,000 (FBI $10,000 and...
kbsi23.com
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: August 25, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after more than $170K worth of cocaine, meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men from McCracken County face drug charges after a drug investigation Wednesday night. Clarence Hubbard, 54, of Harris Road in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
There were reports of shots fired outside
southernillinoisnow.com
California man arrested near Mt. Vernon on human trafficking complaint
A 41-year-old California man is being held following an investigation into human trafficking that followed a traffic stop on I-57 near the Mt. Vernon exit. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials say Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna was taken into custody for immigration-related offenses. An Illinois State Police Officer made the initial traffic...
wish989.com
Regions Bank in Murphysboro Robbed Thursday
MURPHYSBORO – Murphysboro Police continue to investigate a Thursday morning bank robbery. Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at Regions Bank. Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt with a cut-off shirt over the top and jeans. If you...
KFVS12
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
KFVS12
wpsdlocal6.com
One year after murder of SIU student Keeshanna Jackson's murder, investigation into deadly shooting continues
CARBONDALE, IL — Monday marked one year since 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson was shot and killed at a party in the 500 block of West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says the investigation into the shooting — during which three other people were injured — remains active.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
wsiu.org
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for info after drive by shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road. It happened about 10:33 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was fired on as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle, according to...
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
wish989.com
Tuesday Night Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:30 Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s vehicle was fired upon as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle. No...
