Carbondale Police Still Seeking Suspect in August 2021 Death of Keeshanna Jackson
CARBONDALE – Although one year has passed since the tragic death of Keeshanna Jackson, the City of Carbondale Police Department remains committed to the investigation and bringing the offenders to justice. The investigation remains active, and investigators continue to make progress. There is still a $15,000 (FBI $10,000 and...
Tuesday Night Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:30 Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s vehicle was fired upon as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle. No...
Man Killed in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-57 in Union County
ANNA – A fatal crash involving two semis happened on I-57 in Union County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, a semi driven by a 35-year-old man from Columbus, OH was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on northbound I-57 at milepost 32 as another semi driven by a 42-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN was going north at the same location.
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County
SPRINGFIELD – An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
Carrier Mills-Stonefort Library District to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grant
SPRINGFIELD – A southern Illinois public library district is among 18 across the state receiving Fiscal Year 22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to help lay for essential capital improvements. According to Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White, the Carrier Mills-Stonefort Public Library District will receive...
SIU Carbondale Accepting Honorary Degree/Service Award Nominations
CARBONDALE – SIU Carbondale is now accepting nominations for honorary degree and distinguished service awards that will be presented at May 2023 commencement ceremonies. The nomination deadline is Oct 19. Nominations are also open to the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield. The nominating committee, comprising faculty and university constituency members, will submit the 2023 award recommendations to Chancellor Austin A. Lane, who will forward his recommendation to SIU System President Daniel Mahony for approval at the SIU Board of Trustees Dec. 1, 2022, meeting.
New SIC Welding/Diesel Tech Scholarship Honors Richard Edward Dunk, Jr.
HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College announces the first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a diesel or welding student in the Career & Technical Education (CTE) department at SIC who exhibits academic excellence and responsibility. Having worked as a coal miner...
Name of Marion’s Prospect League Team Set to Be Announced This Fall
MARION – With Wednesday’s announcement that Rent One Park in Marion will become home to a new Prospect League baseball team next season, when will the team’s name be announced?. Dave Kost, Rent One Park’s General Manager, says picking a name for a team has been much...
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
IDNR to Hold State Water Plan Meeting in Carterville
CARTERVILLE – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting Thursday night in Carterville to discuss the state’s ongoing efforts to update the State Water Plan. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Ivy Room (Room 204) on the John A....
SIU Receives $1.3M Grant to Continue McNair Scholars Program
CARBONDALE — A program that has helped hundreds of disadvantaged students earn advanced college degrees will continue at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, thanks to a $1.3 million federal grant that honors the memory of an astronaut. The university will receive five more years of funding for the Ronald McNair...
Shawnee Community College Receives Two Grants for Green Energy
ULLIN – Shawnee Community College recently announced that it is the recipient of two different grants from the Illinois Green Economy Network. The College received notification of the awards totaling more than $100,000 in funding. A grant for $8,339 was awarded to provide an electric vehicle charging station on...
