Johnston City, IL

wish989.com

Tuesday Night Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County

MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:30 Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s vehicle was fired upon as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle. No...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Man Killed in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-57 in Union County

ANNA – A fatal crash involving two semis happened on I-57 in Union County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, a semi driven by a 35-year-old man from Columbus, OH was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on northbound I-57 at milepost 32 as another semi driven by a 42-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN was going north at the same location.
UNION COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County

SPRINGFIELD – An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

SIU Carbondale Accepting Honorary Degree/Service Award Nominations

CARBONDALE – SIU Carbondale is now accepting nominations for honorary degree and distinguished service awards that will be presented at May 2023 commencement ceremonies. The nomination deadline is Oct 19. Nominations are also open to the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield. The nominating committee, comprising faculty and university constituency members, will submit the 2023 award recommendations to Chancellor Austin A. Lane, who will forward his recommendation to SIU System President Daniel Mahony for approval at the SIU Board of Trustees Dec. 1, 2022, meeting.
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

New SIC Welding/Diesel Tech Scholarship Honors Richard Edward Dunk, Jr.

HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College announces the first recipient of the Richard Edward Dunk, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a diesel or welding student in the Career & Technical Education (CTE) department at SIC who exhibits academic excellence and responsibility. Having worked as a coal miner...
HARRISBURG, IL
wish989.com

Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park

MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
MARION, IL
wish989.com

IDNR to Hold State Water Plan Meeting in Carterville

CARTERVILLE – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting Thursday night in Carterville to discuss the state’s ongoing efforts to update the State Water Plan. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Ivy Room (Room 204) on the John A....
CARTERVILLE, IL
wish989.com

SIU Receives $1.3M Grant to Continue McNair Scholars Program

CARBONDALE — A program that has helped hundreds of disadvantaged students earn advanced college degrees will continue at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, thanks to a $1.3 million federal grant that honors the memory of an astronaut. The university will receive five more years of funding for the Ronald McNair...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Shawnee Community College Receives Two Grants for Green Energy

ULLIN – Shawnee Community College recently announced that it is the recipient of two different grants from the Illinois Green Economy Network. The College received notification of the awards totaling more than $100,000 in funding. A grant for $8,339 was awarded to provide an electric vehicle charging station on...
ULLIN, IL

