Wholesale lumber supplier 84 Lumber is in the process of planning an expansion at its location off Blue Clay Road. In June, 84 Lumber signed a new lease with the Wilmington International Airport for additional land in its ILM Business Park. The added 10.8 acres will roughly double the company’s current setup at ILM and allow the airport to net an additional $202,292 annually.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO