The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 8-25-22

Now that Biden has givrn theorder to forgive student debt, what’s next? How much will be taken out and can he even do this?! We have the details. And believe it or not, Florida now has the largest conservative county school board. We’ll tell you where that change took place…
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
