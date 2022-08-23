Details are still unknown with regard to a single vehicle traffic crash that occurred on highway one between Carmi and Crossville at around 4:15 PM, on August 19th. On August 23rd, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department went to Maier Grocery in Crossville in reference to someone driving off from the gas pump on August 19th without paying. Deputy Wicker met with Nicole Maier who reported that a Silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled into the store parking lot at pump number two. A black male got of the passenger side of the vehicle and started pumping gas. After filling the car with gas the male got back into the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver drove off. The vehicle in question then headed south on route one. The Nissan Altima passed multiple vehicles causing a vehicle headed North on Illinois Route one, driven by Zachary Nelson of Crossville to run off the roadway to keep from hitting the oncoming Nissan. Nelson hit loose material and rolled his Toyota 4Runner three times before coming to a rest in an adjacent ditch filled with approximately 3 feet of water. Nelson exited the vehicle, on his own and was seen by EMS on the scene and released. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Nelsons vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver and exact vehicle are still unknown at this time.

CROSSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO