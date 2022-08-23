Read full article on original website
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire
HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
BREAKING: Shots fired in West Paducah in apparent domestic dispute
PADUCAH — Shots were fired in West Paducah in the area of Emily Drive today around 11:15 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute. Norman verified one person has a gunshot wound, but he does not have any...
ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets
It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
Driver Steals Fuel; Runs Another Man Off Road; Still On The Lam
Details are still unknown with regard to a single vehicle traffic crash that occurred on highway one between Carmi and Crossville at around 4:15 PM, on August 19th. On August 23rd, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department went to Maier Grocery in Crossville in reference to someone driving off from the gas pump on August 19th without paying. Deputy Wicker met with Nicole Maier who reported that a Silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled into the store parking lot at pump number two. A black male got of the passenger side of the vehicle and started pumping gas. After filling the car with gas the male got back into the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver drove off. The vehicle in question then headed south on route one. The Nissan Altima passed multiple vehicles causing a vehicle headed North on Illinois Route one, driven by Zachary Nelson of Crossville to run off the roadway to keep from hitting the oncoming Nissan. Nelson hit loose material and rolled his Toyota 4Runner three times before coming to a rest in an adjacent ditch filled with approximately 3 feet of water. Nelson exited the vehicle, on his own and was seen by EMS on the scene and released. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Nelsons vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver and exact vehicle are still unknown at this time.
Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection
An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
Williamson County sheriff asks for info after drive by shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road. It happened about 10:33 p.m. The victim’s vehicle was fired on as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle, according to...
Tuesday Night Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:30 Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s vehicle was fired upon as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle. No...
Regions Bank in Murphysboro Robbed Thursday
MURPHYSBORO – Murphysboro Police continue to investigate a Thursday morning bank robbery. Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at Regions Bank. Police say the suspect is a man who was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt with a cut-off shirt over the top and jeans. If you...
Marijuana growing operation discovered near Graves-McCracken line
An illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in northern Graves County, near the McCracken County line. Deputies from Graves and McCracken Counties trekked into the remote area to clear the plants. They also rounded up the machinery and other items at the site. The site was described as very remote...
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
Carrier Mills-Stonefort Library District to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grant
SPRINGFIELD – A southern Illinois public library district is among 18 across the state receiving Fiscal Year 22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to help lay for essential capital improvements. According to Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White, the Carrier Mills-Stonefort Public Library District will receive...
A fatal accident on I-57 involved two tractor trailers
One person is dead after two tractor-trailers collided Wednesday morning along Interstate 57 in Union County. The Illinois State Police says a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, Minnesota was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in one of the semis. His identity is not being released pending notification...
Man Killed in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-57 in Union County
ANNA – A fatal crash involving two semis happened on I-57 in Union County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, a semi driven by a 35-year-old man from Columbus, OH was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on northbound I-57 at milepost 32 as another semi driven by a 42-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN was going north at the same location.
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
Du Quoin State Fair starts Friday
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky. Cape Splash cuts the summer season short--announcing its closing today on social media. American Legion riders raise money for legacy scholarship. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More than 300 bikers pass through Cape Girardeau during a cross country ride to raise...
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
