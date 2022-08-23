ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Laminate Flooring#Magnet
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Q 105.7

Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!

Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!
REAL ESTATE
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
rolling out

Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House

Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
ECONOMY
Salon

The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
HOME & GARDEN
Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022

I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

How to clean laminate floors

LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy