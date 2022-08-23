Read full article on original website
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000
A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!
Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House
Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
I’m an interior design pro – 7 ‘style sins’ to avoid in your living room and the mistake that makes your home look cheap
HOW you keep your home can say a lot about you, but there might be some small oversights which are making it look cluttered and tacky. Interior design experts have unveiled the top sins which are making your living room look cheaper. The interior design experts at Domain have shared...
The best way to unclog every drain in your home
There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022
I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
4 Easy Ways To Keep Cicadas Out Of Your Yard
Typically, you'll find cicadas living in trees, as that is their primary food source. Here are the easiest ways to keep cicadas out of your yard.
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
How to clean laminate floors
LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
CNET
Shop Coach Outlet's Varsity Collection With Prices Starting at $28
Some people like sporty styles and others love preppy. If you're the latter, Coach Outlet is back with a new deal on its varsity collection with about 100 styles with prices as low as $28. Unlike other Coach Outlet offers, this one doesn't get too expensive. One of the highest-priced...
