ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A guide to voter rights in Alabama. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Brian Lyman, Evan Mealins and Destini Ambus, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fffR0_0hRkaitP00

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Few states saw more dramatic impacts from the Voting Rights Act than Alabama. The legislation led to a surge in Black voter registration. Take Lowndes County, for instance. The county had no registered Black voters in 1964. By 1981, more than 60% of the Black population in the county was registered. Still, Alabama has made registering and casting votes difficult. Alabama passed a voter ID law in 2003, and a lawsuit out of Shelby County, south of Birmingham, led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision gutting enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. The state also has maintained strict absentee ballot laws and the Legislature has shown no interest in making permanent pandemic-era no-excuse voting.

Is there voter fraud in Alabama?

From April 7, 2015 to July 6, 2022, the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office processed 1,686 voter fraud complaints. Of those, 142 were referred for possible prosecution to the attorney general and local district attorney; 38 were referred for investigation to the county sheriff or Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; and 60 were referred to the Alabama Ethics Commission. The investigations resulted in six convictions, two overturned elections and the removal of one public official.

Can convicted felons vote in Alabama?

Unless convicted of a certain class of ineligible felonies, Alabamians who are convicted of a felony are still able to vote. Ineligible felonies require a full pardon be granted before one can apply to restore voting rights.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Do you need a voter ID in Alabama?

Alabamians are required to have a specific type of photo identification at the polls in order to vote, including any of the following: a valid driver's license, a valid non-driver ID, a valid U.S. passport, a government-issued employee ID, a college-issued student or employee ID, a military ID or a tribal ID. Anyone who does not have one of the above forms of photo ID can obtain a free Alabama photo voter ID card or nondriver ID card for voting purposes.

Source: Alabama Secretary of State

Can you vote early in Alabama?

Alabama does not have early voting.

Source: National Council of State Legislatures

How to vote absentee in Alabama

Absentee voting is available beginning 55 days before the election, given that you meet any of the criteria including: being absent from the county on election day, being ill or having a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place or being a registered Alabama voter living outside the county. The last day to request an absentee ballot is five days before the election, or seven days in advance if delivered by mail. To be counted, ballots must be received by noon on election day if delivered by mail, or by close of a business a day before election day. A copy of a valid photo ID is required.

Source: Vote.org

Can you vote by mail in Alabama?

Alabama does not have universal mail-in voting, where ballots are sent to every registered voter and mailed back. If an Alabama voter wants to submit a mail-in vote, they must request the ballot to mail their vote in and must meet all of the criteria of absentee voting.

Source: Alabama Secretary of State

Redistricting in Alabama

In 2021, Alabama Republicans drew a new congressional redistricting map that was adopted in November, which is like the previous map, with six largely white and Republican districts and one district that's mostly Black and Democratic. The map was blocked by a federal court on the basis that the map would likely violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by diluting the political power of Black voters. However, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the map to remain in place. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito said redrawing the state's congressional districts would cause too much disruption for the upcoming primaries. The original Republican-draw map adopted in November is still in place. The newly drawn legislative maps were not involved in these rulings and take effect for the 2022 legislative elections.

Source: Montgomery Advertiser

What is allowed at Alabama polling places?

Alabama law restricts political activity within 30 feet, at minimum, while voting is taking place. A polling precinct may extend that distance beyond the minimum. No campaign material is allowed inside of the polling place. Voters are allowed to have their mobile phone to take a picture of their ballot if they wish, or use it for informational purposes, but that must not disturb other voters. Only one voter is permitted at each voting booth at a time, unless the voter has a medical condition and needs assistance, or if the additional person is a child under 17 observing the voting process.

Source: Alabama Secretary of State Office

*

EXPLORE BY STATE


This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: A guide to voter rights in Alabama. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Birmingham, AL
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aldailynews.com

Democrats make moves for North Alabama legislative seats

Created after the 2016 elections with the goal of electing progressives in north-central Alabama, the Persistence Political Action Committee raises funds primarily through two ticketed events each year. With limited money, PAC chair Karen Corp of Huntsville said the group is selective in its contributions. Leading to November, it is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Soggy south Alabama to get soggier today

More rain is in the forecast for Alabama today, especially south Alabama, where a flood watch is in effect. The National Weather Service said several more rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the day today. The ground is already incredibly soggy from days of rain, so it won’t take much additional rain to cause more flooding, according to forecasters.
ALABAMA STATE
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#State Senate#Legislature#Absentee Voting#Politics State#Election State#Election Fraud#The U S Supreme Court#State S Office
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama

(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
altoday.com

Steve Flowers: Special Alabamians

Under the title “Alabama is a Big Front Porch,” made famous by the legendary Alabama storyteller Kathryn Tucker Wyndham, I will continue to share some personal political stories with you this week. As many of you know, I have been friends with our iconic senior U.S. Senator, Richard...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Broadband expansion to reach “every Alabama address” within six years

Every address in Alabama should have broadband access within six years, with the FCC mandating 100 percent coverage of internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of 3 megabits per second. Maureen Neighbors, chief of ADECA’s digital expansion division, told ACCA members attending...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy