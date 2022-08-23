A guide to voter rights in Alabama. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Few states saw more dramatic impacts from the Voting Rights Act than Alabama. The legislation led to a surge in Black voter registration. Take Lowndes County, for instance. The county had no registered Black voters in 1964. By 1981, more than 60% of the Black population in the county was registered. Still, Alabama has made registering and casting votes difficult. Alabama passed a voter ID law in 2003, and a lawsuit out of Shelby County, south of Birmingham, led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision gutting enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. The state also has maintained strict absentee ballot laws and the Legislature has shown no interest in making permanent pandemic-era no-excuse voting.

Is there voter fraud in Alabama?

From April 7, 2015 to July 6, 2022, the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office processed 1,686 voter fraud complaints. Of those, 142 were referred for possible prosecution to the attorney general and local district attorney; 38 were referred for investigation to the county sheriff or Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; and 60 were referred to the Alabama Ethics Commission. The investigations resulted in six convictions, two overturned elections and the removal of one public official.

Can convicted felons vote in Alabama?

Unless convicted of a certain class of ineligible felonies, Alabamians who are convicted of a felony are still able to vote. Ineligible felonies require a full pardon be granted before one can apply to restore voting rights.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Do you need a voter ID in Alabama?

Alabamians are required to have a specific type of photo identification at the polls in order to vote, including any of the following: a valid driver's license, a valid non-driver ID, a valid U.S. passport, a government-issued employee ID, a college-issued student or employee ID, a military ID or a tribal ID. Anyone who does not have one of the above forms of photo ID can obtain a free Alabama photo voter ID card or nondriver ID card for voting purposes.

Source: Alabama Secretary of State

Can you vote early in Alabama?

Alabama does not have early voting.

Source: National Council of State Legislatures

How to vote absentee in Alabama

Absentee voting is available beginning 55 days before the election, given that you meet any of the criteria including: being absent from the county on election day, being ill or having a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place or being a registered Alabama voter living outside the county. The last day to request an absentee ballot is five days before the election, or seven days in advance if delivered by mail. To be counted, ballots must be received by noon on election day if delivered by mail, or by close of a business a day before election day. A copy of a valid photo ID is required.

Source: Vote.org

Can you vote by mail in Alabama?

Alabama does not have universal mail-in voting, where ballots are sent to every registered voter and mailed back. If an Alabama voter wants to submit a mail-in vote, they must request the ballot to mail their vote in and must meet all of the criteria of absentee voting.

Source: Alabama Secretary of State

Redistricting in Alabama

In 2021, Alabama Republicans drew a new congressional redistricting map that was adopted in November, which is like the previous map, with six largely white and Republican districts and one district that's mostly Black and Democratic. The map was blocked by a federal court on the basis that the map would likely violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by diluting the political power of Black voters. However, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the map to remain in place. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito said redrawing the state's congressional districts would cause too much disruption for the upcoming primaries. The original Republican-draw map adopted in November is still in place. The newly drawn legislative maps were not involved in these rulings and take effect for the 2022 legislative elections.

Source: Montgomery Advertiser

What is allowed at Alabama polling places?

Alabama law restricts political activity within 30 feet, at minimum, while voting is taking place. A polling precinct may extend that distance beyond the minimum. No campaign material is allowed inside of the polling place. Voters are allowed to have their mobile phone to take a picture of their ballot if they wish, or use it for informational purposes, but that must not disturb other voters. Only one voter is permitted at each voting booth at a time, unless the voter has a medical condition and needs assistance, or if the additional person is a child under 17 observing the voting process.

Source: Alabama Secretary of State Office

