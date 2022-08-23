Florida primary election 2022: Few upsets, many incumbents reelected across Treasure Coast

Supervisor of elections offices in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties released unofficial results Tuesday night following Florida's primary election.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan general election races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

9:35 p.m. | Incumbent judge keeps seat; former magistrate judge becomes circuit judge

Experience on the bench may have been an important factor with voters Tuesday as they elected an incumbent and a former magistrate judge in two 19th Judicial Circuit judge races, according to unofficial election results.

9:13 p.m. | Incumbent reelected to PSL District 1

Stephanie Morgan, reelected to the Port St. Lucie City Council on Tuesday , said she will continue to prioritize responsible development, water quality and lower property taxes.

9:12 p.m. | PSL mayor reelected to first full term

Veteran Port St. Lucie City Council member Shannon Martin's decade-plus of experience in local government helped her coast to victory Tuesday, winning the four-way mayoral race with 63% of vote. This will be Martin's first full term as mayor .

9:10 p.m. | Fowler advances to general election for SLC commission District 4

St. Lucie Republicans selected Jamie Fowler to face Democrat Helen Lurry in the Nov. 8 general election for the County Commission District 4 seat. Fowler, community outreach manager for Tri-County Enterprise, rolled to victory in Tuesday's primary election.

8:58 p.m. | Davis: MC voting had 'nice steady turnout'

Shortly after the unofficial results were posted, Davis said the day went as expected, with an overall voter turnout of 33% and no troubles at the polls.

“We had a steady turnout throughout the county all day today. We had a little lag in voter turnout around three o'clock, it just kind of dropped. But after that it was still just a nice steady turnout,” she said. “And in looking at other counties around the state, I think we're on the higher end of turnout.”

- Reporter Melissa E. Holsman

8:55 p.m. | Runoff for Fort Pierce City Commission

James Clasby and Michael Broderick will be headed to a runoff for the District 2 seat on the Fort Pierce City Commission. Clasby got about 45.8% of the vote, according to the unofficial results, and Broderick got about 42. See how the voting went and next steps for the candidates .

8:44 p.m. | Martin County school board gets new members

There will be two new members on the Martin County School Board , as incumbent Anthony Anderson was defeated and two Republican-backed candidates were elected. One, Jennifer Russell, has been registered to vote in the county since Oct. 26.

8:36 p.m. | Candidates with largest campaign chests, name recognition win IR commission seats

Money and experience turned into votes Tuesday as the two candidates with the largest campaign chests easily won County Commission seats. Incumbent Joseph Flescher and former Sheriff Deryl Loar , who were the top fund-raisers during the campaign, won the Districts 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

8:33 p.m. | IR School Board incumbents draw most votes

On the Indian River County School Board , Teri Barenborg was re-elected, while incumbent Jackie Rosario faces a second runoff in four years with former district teacher Cynthia Gibbs.

8:30 p.m. | Hetherington, Heard win seats

The Martin County Commission’s approach to growth will apparently remain unchanged following Tuesday’s reelection of incumbents Stacey Hetherington and Sarah Heard, who represent District 2 and 4, respectively.

8:25 p.m. | Martin County voters pass tax extension

The Martin County School District pushed to raise awareness of the issue, posting information about the vote needed to extend the special half-mil property tax an additional four years on its website and social media pages. It passed by 68%, according to unofficial results from the Martin County Elections Office .

8:20 p.m. | Bad night for incumbents in Stuart, Indiantown

Incumbent Stuart Mayor Merritt Matheson was upset by challenger Christopher "Doc" Collins in the race for the Group 3 seat on the Stuart City Commission, according to unofficial results from the Martin County Supervisor of Elections office. Collins won by 95 votes.

Eula Clarke, the incumbent for the Group 5 seat, was re-elected with 53% of the vote. Newcomer Campbell Rich won the Group 1 seat on the commission, with almost 55% of the vote.

In Indiantown, Mayor Jackie Clarke lost her seat on the Indiantown Village Council to challenger Angelina Perez and Vice Mayor Anthony Dowling lost his seat to challenger Carmine Dipaolo.

Incumbent Susan Gibbs Thomas held onto her seat on the Indiantown Village Council with more than 67% of the vote.

7:55 p.m. | Incumbents take early lead in Martin County commission, school board races

Incumbents Stacey Hetherington and Sarah Heard took early leads in vote counting for the District 2 and District 4 seats, respectively, on the Martin County Commission.

In the Martin County School Board races, Jennifer Russell took an early lead over Liz Bernstein for the District 3 seat, with 51.5% of the total vote.

Incumbent Tony Anderson was leading challenger Amy Pritchett with more than 53% of the vote.

7:41 p.m. | Brian Mast easily wins District 21 GOP primary

Three Republicans apparently didn't have enough money, name recognition or popular stances on the issues to beat U.S. Rep. Brian Mast in Tuesday's primary election. Here’s what’s next for Mast.

7:35 p.m. | Top takeaways from early St. Lucie County voting

Michael Broderick and James Clasby were locked in a tight race for the District 2 seat on the Fort Pierce City Commission. With only one of nine precincts reporting , Broderick led by less than 30 votes.

Broderick had less than 50% of the total votes cast, meaning a runoff would be necessary if the same percentages held up when the final results are announced.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin had a comfortable lead over her three challengers in early results. With nine of 34 precincts reporting, Martin had more than 63% of the total votes. In the race for the District 1 seat on the Port St. Lucie City Council, incumbent Stephanie Morgan had a comfortable lead with more than 60% of the vote.

In the St. Lucie County School Board races, incumbents Debbie Hawley, Donna Mills, and Troy Ingersoll all had comfortable leads with roughly one-third of precincts reporting.

7:25 p.m. | Top three takeaways from early Indian River County voting

Former sheriff Deryl Loar took an early seven-point lead over Tom Lowther in a three-way open-primary race to replace longtime county commissioner Peter O'Bryan.

School Board member Jackie Rosario took an early lead with 40% of the vote, but looked headed to a November runoff with Cynthia "Cindy" Gibbs, who led LaDonna Corbin by nine percentage points.

School Board member Teri Barenborg was way ahead of her challenger, Thomas Kenney, with 63% of the vote.

6:45 p.m. | Voter confusion in Indian River County

The Indian River County elections office was busy Tuesday night with many would-be voters trying to vote. But unless they had pre-ordered mail-in ballots in hand, they were sent to their assigned precincts.

Many had to ask elections staff to look up their precincts because they didn’t know where to go, and they didn’t know they were unable to vote at the elections office. One woman didn’t seem to realize it was Election Day, and showed up asking about early voting.

The elections office is an early voting location, but does not allow people to vote there on Election Day.

5 p.m. | Indian River, Martin: evening votes, 7 p.m. close

By 5 p.m. both supervisors of elections in Indian River and Martin counties said the day had gone without major delay or disruption at all polling locations.

Elections officials in St. Lucie County could not be reached for comment.

In Martin County, Davis said turnout remained steady throughout most of the day, but she said, “it slacked off about 3 p.m. throughout the county.”

Aside from the ballot jam reported in a voting machine at Palm City Community Center earlier in the day, Davis there were no additional problems with machines or delays to voters in the county’s 28 precincts.

In Indian River County, Swan said, as of 5:30 p.m., there were no reports of technical problems or delays at any polling place, but she said, back up machines were available if problems arose.

Swan said she wasn’t sure what the evening turnout looked like at polling locations, but said, “We’re just (getting) a lot of walk-ins with vote by mail ballots.”

1 p.m. | 'Good turnout', few delays reported

Election officials in Indian River and Martin counties said polls opened on time at 7 a.m. and voting continued, mostly uninterrupted, into the afternoon.

“We have had a good turnout,” said Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan shortly before noon Tuesday.

Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis said each of the county’s 28 precincts had a steady turnout of voters.

“We had a ballot jam at precinct 24, Palm City Community Center, mid-morning which was corrected within a few minutes and voters continued to vote,” said Davis by email around 1 p.m.

Swan said “a lot” of voters dropped off vote-by-mail ballots at the county elections office at 4375 43rd Ave.

“We can take them (mail-in ballots) until 7 p.m. tonight,” she said.

She said anyone still planning to physically vote at a polling place among the county’s 34 precincts would need current a photo and signature ID, such as a driver’s license or passport.

Otherwise, Swan said for those without any form of current identification, provisional ballots were still available which would be matched to the voter’s signature on record by a canvass board on Thursday at 5 p.m.

She said the provisional ballot voters were also given one day to provide proof of identification.

Requests for comment have been made with St. Lucie County election officials.

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida . Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Treasure Coast voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on each county's website. You can also find sample ballots there.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida primary election 2022: Few upsets, many incumbents reelected across Treasure Coast