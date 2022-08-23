ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Public hearing set for proposed Montgomery budget that includes raises, 89 new workers

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvLwY_0hRkag7x00

Montgomery residents will soon have a chance to weigh in on Mayor Steven Reed's proposed $289.7 million city budget.

The proposal amounts to a 6% increase from the current fiscal year’s budget and includes 89 new positions and merit raises for city workers. Reed said the city has been able to eliminate short-term debt, pay down its long-term debt and boost city reserves as revenues continue to grow.

His plan is built on a balanced fiscal year 2023 budget $20 million larger than the current one. “I have confidence that this proposed budget would allow us to move forward to build a better Montgomery for everyone who lives here,” Reed said.

The Montgomery City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its next regular meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6 at City Hall. City Clerk Brenda Blalock said the council usually sets a budget work session after the public hearing.

The council must adopt a budget by the last meeting in September, currently scheduled for Sept. 20.

Reed’s proposed budget would add 40 positions to the Parks and Recreation Department, which he said would ensure that community centers would have adequate staff to keep centers open for after-school programs, youth sports and wraparound services that dovetail with planned upgrades to youth sports facilities here. He called that investment a proactive way to address problems faced by communities, schools and first responders.

“Just today I spoke to the Alabama High School Athletic Association about our desire to see state tournaments return back to Montgomery,” Reed said. “… We believe that investing in Parks and Recreation is an investment in quality of place and quality of life in this community.”

Education budget:What to know about Alabama State Board of Education budget request for 2023 fiscal year

Cost of living:Tuscaloosa and Montgomery rank among 25 cheapest cities in nation for apartment rent

The new budget would also add 10 new sanitation positions that Reed said would allow for better scheduled trash pickup service, and nine new fleet management positions, mostly auto mechanics. “Adding these positions will ensure the fleet of police, fire and sanitation department (vehicles) will be kept in good working order and on the streets rather than at the city lot waiting to be repaired,” he said.

Reed said pay raises last year allowed the city to fill open positions as the pay became more competitive. He said this year’s proposed merit increases would allow the city to remain competitive.

The budget would allow for a one-time lump sum payment of nearly $1 million to city retirees and pensioners in October.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery

A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events

Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
PIKE ROAD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

The “Picker House” is Here to Stay – HPRA to Acquire

Photos of Picker House and Picker House History from Tommy Brown. The Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority met Thursday, August 18, 2022 in a conference room at City Hall. Four of five members were present, so a quorum was set to hold the meeting and vote on multiple resolutions; member David McIntosh was absent. Guests were also in attendance at this meeting and were allowed to voice comments at the end of the meeting.
PRATTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Youth Sports#Gannett#The Alabama High Sch
CBS 42

Auto parts manufacturer accused of using child labor in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
ALABAMA STATE
capitalbnews.org

How LaTosha Brown Is Rewriting the Playbook for Engaging Black Voters

LaTosha Brown has spent the last quarter century focused on community organizing and other political work in the South. Brown is the 51-year-old voting rights activist and multitasking grandmother from Selma, Alabama, who co-founded Black Voters Matter in 2012 along with fellow activist Cliff Albright. BVM is a nonpartisan voting rights and community empowerment organization that engages and mobilizes Black folks to help increase their electoral power, particularly in the South.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
TROY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Hyundai supplier sued, accused of using child labor at Alabama plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama bound on your next holiday? One look at a list of all the best things to do in Montgomery, AL, and you’ll be sold on adding this charming Southern city to your itinerary!. Located in Central Alabama, Montgomery is steeped in American history, often referred to as the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Hattie Flowers recognized at senior citizens ceremony

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County DA’s office warns of scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From fake Medicare calls to criminals going door to door, staff at the Montgomery County district attorney’s office are all too familiar with fraud. Deputy District Attorney Jasmyne Crimiel specializes in elder abuse cases. She explained older Alabamians are particularly vulnerable. It is something she...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County has been cleared, according to authorities. The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. It was cleared several hours later. Not reading this story on the WSFA...
MACON COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy