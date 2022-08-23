A guide to voter rights in Connecticut. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE : This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Connecticut has some of the most restrictive voter laws in the nation, and unlike many of its neighbors in New England, it has been slow to adopt changes designed to make voting easier, particularly for communities of color. Connecticut has no early voting, for instance, and absentee voting is only available to those with a valid excuse. A bill that would have required preclearance to local governments with a record of discrimination failed to advance in the Legislature. Still, lawmakers passed a law in 2021 allowing those on parole to vote, and in November, voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow lawmakers to create laws allowing in-person, early voting.

Is there voter fraud in Connecticut?

Since November 2020 there have been 31 complaints filed. Of those, 19 are pending; seven have been dismissed for a lack of finding; three have resulted in fines; and two were dismissed with no further action. One of those was related to a Florida man that voted in both states and was prosecuted in Florida.

Source: Connecticut Secretary of State

Can convicted felons vote in Connecticut?

A person who has been convicted of a felony and committed to confinement in a correctional institution, or facility, or community residence shall be eligible to have their voting privileges restored upon the release from confinement, parole, and payments of any fines.

Source: Connecticut Secretary of State

Do you need to show an ID to vote in Connecticut?

When a voter arrives at a polling place, a poll worker will request to see an ID. If the voter does not have any, in most cases an affidavit can be signed in lieu of presenting ID. There are several options for identification, and they do not need to be a driver's license or have a photo.

Source: Connecticut Secretary of State

Is early voting allowed in Connecticut?

Connecticut does not allow early voting. There is a question on the November ballot to amend the state constitution to allow for early voting. Absentee voting is allowed with conditions.

Source: Connecticut General Assembly

How do Connecticut residents get an absentee ballot?

Connecticut law allows residents to receive an absentee ballot if they cannot appear at the assigned polling place on election day because of active service in the military, absence from the town, sickness, religious tenets that forbid secular activity on the day of the election, duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all of the hours of voting, or physical disability. To receive an absentee ballot an application must be completed, signed and returned to the town cClerk in community of residence.

Source: Connecticut Secretary of State

Who can cast mail-in ballots in Connecticut?

Connecticut only allows absentee voting for active service in the military, absence from the town where the voter lives, sickness, religious reasons, duties as an election official, or physical disability.

Source: Connecticut Secretary of State

How was redistricting handled in Connecticut?

Connecticut redistricted in 2021 based on 2020 Census data. In Connecticut, responsibility for redrawing legislative and congressional district lines generally rests with the General Assembly. A bipartisan Reapportionment Commission developed nine maps but after an impasse a special master was appointed and recommended minor tweaks. That version was later approved by the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Source: Connecticut General Assembly

What is prohibited at Connecticut polling places?

Connecticut does not allow electioneering or soliciting of votes within 75 feet of a polling location. No one is allowed within any polling place for any purpose other than casting his or her vote unless serving as a poll worker, serving as a party poll checker or a minor 15 years old or younger accompanied by a voter. Violations of the law are considered a misdemeanor.

Source: State of Connecticut Judicial Branch Law Libraries

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: A guide to voter rights in Connecticut. What you need to know before you cast a ballot