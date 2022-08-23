Read full article on original website
Santander’s Piotr Zielonka on CoinGeek Backstage: Metaverse, blockchain tech setting the pace for the next decade
Every few decades, new innovation comes along that is so revolutionary and changes the world for good. Blockchain technology is doing that today, and it’s setting the foundation for the future, believes Santander Bank Polska SA’s Piotr Zielonka. Zielonka spoke to CoinGeek Backstage host Becky Liggero in Warsaw...
Fyx Gaming’s Adam Kling talks fixing blockchain gaming on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream
That Bitcoin SV is undisputedly the only blockchain that can scale unbounded to meet enterprise needs isn’t in question, but if it ever was, CryptoFights proved it beyond any doubt. The game has processed more daily transactions than the entire blockchain ecosystem, from Ethereum and Solana to BTC and Cardano, combined on many days this year. Adam Kling, the Fyx Gaming CEO, was on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week to talk about the blockchain game and everything else in the sector.
What’s your 20, BitCoin?
This is first published on John Pitts’ Medium site. Read the full piece on here. A Potentially Heartbreaking Timeline if you don’t expect it. The following timeline-of-success was written in an ironic email on August 15, 2022, to cheer up [0: in the words of Notorious B.I.G.], “all the [lads] in the [BitCoin] struggle, you know what I’m sayin’? It’s all good baby, baby. Ahh…”
Gbemi Akande: Finding blockchain opportunities in Africa
Pacer Ventures, co-founded by Gbemi Akande, is a venture fund that is focused on Africa, but not exclusively on blockchain projects. “However,” Gbemi says, “we’ve taken a lot of interest in blockchain businesses in the past few months because of the growing opportunity we see there.”
How to Use and Earn Bitcoin: 11 Platforms Beginners Should Know
You can earn money when you explore the world of Bitcoin and understand its intricacies. Once you get the hang of it, leveraging Bitcoin’s earning potential should be easy. With the continued success of Bitcoin and blockchain in general, many developers have come up with apps and platforms that support a “play-to-earn” model. Even better, the BSV ecosystem is supportive in that a lot of platforms connect with each other to enable users to earn Bitcoin instead of having to buy it.
India: NPCI chief bids on national blockchain platform, stresses importance of digital ledger
Dilip Asbe, the chief executive officer and managing director of the not-for-profit payment infrastructure platform the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is the latest government official to call for more adoption of blockchain technology in the country. In an opinion piece he co-authored with NPCI Senior Lead-Innovation Management Ashutosh...
South Korea finance giants eye digital asset exchanges by H1 2023
A new wave of digital assets exchanges is about to hit the South Korean market as several traditional finance firms set up talks with regulators to get the necessary licenses to establish digital asset exchanges that will start operating in the first half of 2023. According to a report from...
SEC chief Gary Gensler fires warning shot at ‘crypto’ companies
Gary Gensler is coming after digital currency companies. In his recent opinion piece published on the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at the digital currency industry. Business compliance. Gensler’s main message for digital currency businesses was that just because...
Australia’s ASIC lays out roadmap for safeguarding consumers from digital assets scams
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) is looking to focus more on protecting consumers from digital assets and cyber crimes. The market regulator has published part of its “Corporate Plan” for 2022-2026, highlighting digital assets regulations as part of its core strategic projects for 2022-2023. In the...
Australia mulls digital asset-based online betting
Australia’s primary regulator of online sports betting is asking local operators to help craft rules for wagering with blockchain-based digital assets. The Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC), which counts among its licensees all of Australia’s major online sportsbooks, has issued a draft regulatory framework that would permit its licensees to both accept wagers made with ‘cryptocurrencies’ and pay out ‘crypto’ winnings to lucky punters.
Australia’s new gov’t pledges world-leading digital asset regulations
Australia wants to become a world leader in digital asset regulations, and it all starts with a comprehensive token mapping that will give the government a better understanding of the industry, the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, has stated. “Australians are experiencing a digital revolution across all sectors of the economy, but...
Argentina: Presidential aspirant sued over digital asset Ponzi scheme promotion
Javier Milei, a current member of Congress and a contestant in Argentina’s 2023 presidential elections, is being sued by a group of disgruntled investors over his alleged role in their investment in a now-defunct alleged digital asset Ponzi scheme, CoinX. Local news outlet Clarin reports that the group, comprised...
Philippines: 2 more digital banks commence operations after central bank approval
The Philippines now has two more digital banks, bringing the total number to six. This is after the country’s central bank issued licenses to GoTyme and UnionDigital Bank, which have commenced operations. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on August 24 that all six digital banks are now...
Kraken’s Jesse Powell slams Tornado Cash takedown as ‘unconstitutional’
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell slammed the recent U.S. Treasury sanctions on Tornado Cash as “unconstitutional” and said the takedown of the project’s GitHub was “not necessary” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. The outspoken exchange boss said “people have a right to financial privacy” and...
More on L2 solutions
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. With Ethereum merge rolling out, the cryptoverse is excited. I tried to pour some cold water in this article: Layer 2 solutions. I doubt many will pay...
Levy on digital asset airdrops sought in South Korea
South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) has clarified that digital assets obtained by way of airdrops are subject to the Inheritance and Gift Tax Act. This tax regime requires recipients of gifts, donations, and inheritance with economic value to pay between 10% to 50% levy on their windfall.
Senate committee weighs regulation for digital assets in the Philippines
Lawmakers in the Philippines are weighing how to formulate and implement regulations for the digital asset sector. In a recent Senate committee hearing, lawmakers put to task the country’s top financial regulators on how they have been protecting investors in digital assets and their plans for the future. The...
