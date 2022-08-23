ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fyx Gaming’s Adam Kling talks fixing blockchain gaming on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream

That Bitcoin SV is undisputedly the only blockchain that can scale unbounded to meet enterprise needs isn’t in question, but if it ever was, CryptoFights proved it beyond any doubt. The game has processed more daily transactions than the entire blockchain ecosystem, from Ethereum and Solana to BTC and Cardano, combined on many days this year. Adam Kling, the Fyx Gaming CEO, was on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week to talk about the blockchain game and everything else in the sector.
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

What’s your 20, BitCoin?

This is first published on John Pitts’ Medium site. Read the full piece on here. A Potentially Heartbreaking Timeline if you don’t expect it. The following timeline-of-success was written in an ironic email on August 15, 2022, to cheer up [0: in the words of Notorious B.I.G.], “all the [lads] in the [BitCoin] struggle, you know what I’m sayin’? It’s all good baby, baby. Ahh…”
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Gbemi Akande: Finding blockchain opportunities in Africa

Pacer Ventures, co-founded by Gbemi Akande, is a venture fund that is focused on Africa, but not exclusively on blockchain projects. “However,” Gbemi says, “we’ve taken a lot of interest in blockchain businesses in the past few months because of the growing opportunity we see there.”
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

How to Use and Earn Bitcoin: 11 Platforms Beginners Should Know

You can earn money when you explore the world of Bitcoin and understand its intricacies. Once you get the hang of it, leveraging Bitcoin’s earning potential should be easy. With the continued success of Bitcoin and blockchain in general, many developers have come up with apps and platforms that support a “play-to-earn” model. Even better, the BSV ecosystem is supportive in that a lot of platforms connect with each other to enable users to earn Bitcoin instead of having to buy it.
COMPUTERS
coingeek.com

South Korea finance giants eye digital asset exchanges by H1 2023

A new wave of digital assets exchanges is about to hit the South Korean market as several traditional finance firms set up talks with regulators to get the necessary licenses to establish digital asset exchanges that will start operating in the first half of 2023. According to a report from...
WORLD
coingeek.com

SEC chief Gary Gensler fires warning shot at ‘crypto’ companies

Gary Gensler is coming after digital currency companies. In his recent opinion piece published on the Wall Street Journal, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired a warning shot at the digital currency industry. Business compliance. Gensler’s main message for digital currency businesses was that just because...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Australia mulls digital asset-based online betting

Australia’s primary regulator of online sports betting is asking local operators to help craft rules for wagering with blockchain-based digital assets. The Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC), which counts among its licensees all of Australia’s major online sportsbooks, has issued a draft regulatory framework that would permit its licensees to both accept wagers made with ‘cryptocurrencies’ and pay out ‘crypto’ winnings to lucky punters.
GAMBLING
coingeek.com

Australia’s new gov’t pledges world-leading digital asset regulations

Australia wants to become a world leader in digital asset regulations, and it all starts with a comprehensive token mapping that will give the government a better understanding of the industry, the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, has stated. “Australians are experiencing a digital revolution across all sectors of the economy, but...
BITCOIN
coingeek.com

Kraken’s Jesse Powell slams Tornado Cash takedown as ‘unconstitutional’

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell slammed the recent U.S. Treasury sanctions on Tornado Cash as “unconstitutional” and said the takedown of the project’s GitHub was “not necessary” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. The outspoken exchange boss said “people have a right to financial privacy” and...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

More on L2 solutions

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. With Ethereum merge rolling out, the cryptoverse is excited. I tried to pour some cold water in this article: Layer 2 solutions. I doubt many will pay...
COMPUTERS
coingeek.com

Levy on digital asset airdrops sought in South Korea

South Korea’s Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) has clarified that digital assets obtained by way of airdrops are subject to the Inheritance and Gift Tax Act. This tax regime requires recipients of gifts, donations, and inheritance with economic value to pay between 10% to 50% levy on their windfall.
ECONOMY

