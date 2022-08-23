ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Voter rights advocates raise concerns over restrictive Connecticut election laws

By Will Richmond
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx7x7_0hRkaZtk00

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

If you want to vote in Connecticut you better plan on going to the polls on Election Day or having a good excuse.

Currently, Connecticut restricts voters to participating in elections in two ways, voting at the polls and through absentee ballots. However, state law only allows residents to receive an absentee ballot if they cannot appear at the assigned polling place on Election Day because of specific conditions such as active service in the military, absence from the town, sickness, religious tenets that forbid secular activity on the day of the election, duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all of the hours of voting, or physical disability.

While those restrictions are in place for all voters, concern remains that current state laws especially cause disenfranchisement for voters of color.

Civil rights groups and Democratic legislators have recently pressed the state to pass new voting rights laws with the introduction of a bill in the 2022 legislative session aimed at creating more equitable voting rights for all.

"Despite Connecticut’s progressive reputation, there are still discriminatory barriers to equal participation in our democracy for voters of color and people whose first language is not English, particularly at the local level. In fact, Connecticut has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation with Black and Latino voters facing limited access to absentee voting, no early voting, and longer voting lines," the coalition of more than 20 civil rights groups, that included the ACLU of Connecticut, Common Cause in Connecticut, Hispanic Federation, LatinoJustice PRDLEF, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund wrote in a letter to legislators and Gov. Ned Lamont.

The right to vote should be fundamental, and the ballot must be accessible to every eligible voter, without barriers or intimidation.

This bill would have led to actions such as the creation of a preclearance program requiring local governments with a record of discrimination to prove proposed voting changes would not harm voters of color. Other actions proposed expanded language assistance, protections against voter intimidation and providing new tools to fight discriminatory voting provisions in court.

“The right to vote should be fundamental, and the ballot must be accessible to every eligible voter, without barriers or intimidation,” said Jess Zaccagnino, policy counsel for the ACLU of Connecticut in a statement. “Connecticut has a long history as one of the worst states for voting rights in the country, especially for Black voters. It is long past time for our state to modernize its voting laws and eradicate discrimination at the ballot box, and the Connecticut Voting Rights Act would be a huge step toward achieving that goal.”

That bill however failed to advance out of the General Assembly.

Connecticut has made some advancements in voter rights in recent years.

In 2021 a bill allowing those on parole to vote was signed into law. Previously the state only allowed those on probation to vote in elections. It was estimated at the time that the change would permit approximately 4,000 people to become eligible to vote, the Bren­nan Center for Justice said.

The 2021 bill followed what was a two-decade-long effort to change the eligibility requirements after a bill was first approved in 2001 first restored voting rights to those on probation.

Until the law changed in 2021, Connecticut was the last state in the nation to distinguish between parole and probation in regards to voting eligibility.

After loosening voting restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an effort to provide residents with the ability to cast early ballots.

A question will appear on the November ballot asking voters to amend the state's Constitution to allow the Connecticut General Assembly to create laws that would permit in-person, early voting.

The votes to place the measure before voters were overwhelmingly approved by both the House and Senate in 2021.

Comments / 30

Gabriel Gouveia
3d ago

They want illegals to vote which invaded our nation and over ran our State .News flash they have no rights they have the right to go to jail or prison they are All criminals they entered our Nation illegally

Reply(1)
18
Harry Lime
3d ago

There are no voting rights problems in Connecticut -the allegation that people of color are being discriminated against here is not backed up by any facts. It can be argued that the tradition of voting is based on the tradition of procession, which means the people proceed in public together to show each other that they are exercising the right to vote in the open without disclosing their vote. The entire absentee vote movement is an attempt to remove the tradition of procession from the act of voting, just as our representatives now no longer conduct their activities together in their chamber would rather communicate with each other via cable news emails or zoom. Physical presence is an important part of the process

Reply
12
NeoKat 2009
3d ago

Democrats want to change the rules so illegal immigrants can vote.. this is why they want as many of them to cross the border! Illegal immigrants have already been indoctrinated even before coming to the US!! Univision does nothing more than to invite immigrants in while praising Biden and all democrats And also promoting hate towards all Republicans.of course they want more absentee ballots too.. so they can cheat the system!!

Reply(5)
14
CONNECTICUT STATE
