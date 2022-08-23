A guide to voter rights in Kansas. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Kansas has been among the states at the forefront of voting access in recent years – including major legal battles over an invalidated law to require proof of citizenship when voting. The state put in place a requirement for photo IDs in 2011 that remains on the books. Yet, the state gives flexibility to local officials to offer advance, in-person voting on weekends and allows residents to drop off an advance ballot at any polling place by 7 p.m. on an election day. Still, there have been recent efforts to restrict how advance ballots are collected.

Is there voter fraud in Kansas?

Since the state's voter fraud reporting portal was launched in December 2021, the Kansas Secretary of State's office has received five inquiries regarding voter fraud, including two regarding the 2020 election. All were deemed to be non-fraudulent.

Source: Kansas Secretary of State

Can convicted felons vote in Kansas?

Voters convicted of a felony may not vote until the terms of their sentence are complete, including fines, fees and restitution. Individuals losing their voting rights due to a felony conviction may re-register to vote after the terms of their sentence are complete; this is not automatic.

Source: Kansas Secretary of State's office

What voter ID do you need in Kansas?

When voting in-person, a resident must provide a current form of photo ID unless they are on the permanent advanced voter list because of illness or disability, they are a military voter or dependent or declare a religious objection. Voters older than 65 may use an expired photo ID.

Source: Kansas Secretary of State

When does early voting start in Kansas?

Kansas voters may vote early in-person starting up to 20 days before an election at either a county elections office or a satellite voting location (not every county will have one) until 12 p.m. on the day before election day.

Source: Kansas Secretary of State

How long can you vote absentee in Kansas?

Advance voting is available to all Kansas residents up to noon the day prior to election day. Voters can also vote by mail if they submit an application to their county election official one week before election day.

Source: Kansas Secretary of State

Is there mail-in voting in Kansas?

An advanced mail ballot can be requested up to one week before the election and must be postmarked on or by election day and received at the county elections office no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after election day.

Source: Kansas Secretary of State

What changed in the Kansas legislature's latest redistricting?

Kansas has no constitutional amendment or statutory mechanism requiring non-partisan staff to draw district lines. Instead, the lines are passed and approved by the state legislature. That happened earlier this year, with lawmakers dropping a hotly debated map that jeopardizes the one Democrat in the U.S. House district. The lines were challenged in court and while a Wyandotte County judge initially struck down the maps, the Kansas Supreme Court ultimately ruled them to be allowable because the Kansas Constitution makes no mention of Congressional redistricting, thus giving legislators nearly unlimited power to draw the lines of their choice, even if they are gerrymandered.

Source: Capital-Journal reporting

Can you campaign near Kansas polling locations?

Electioneering and wearing or distributing campaign materials, such as signs and stickers, are banned within 250 feet of a polling place.

Source: Kansas state statutes