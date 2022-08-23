A guide to voter rights in North Carolina. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

In the decades following the Voting Rights Act of 1965, North Carolina has been at the center of dozens of voting rights lawsuits, many over how both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have redrawn political districts. Those battles continue to this day. GOP-drawn election districts for the 2022 to 2030 elections were stopped in court. That battle is likely to resume next year. Meanwhile, in 2018, North Carolina voters added a photo-ID amendment to the state constitution, but ongoing lawsuits have stopped its enforcement.

Was there voter fraud in North Carolina?

In 2020, 34 complaints of election law irregularities or violations were investigated by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. As of January 4, 2022, the NCSBE is investigating 11 election law violations

Source: North Carolina State Board of elections statistics

Can convicted felons vote in North Carolina?

All felons who are not incarcerated will be eligible to vote after July 26, 2022, when new voter eligibility rules go into effect. Those convicted of misdemeanors do not lose their right to vote, even if incarcerated.

Source: North Carolina Board of Elections

Do you need a voter ID in North Carolina?

In North Carolina, voters do not have to show a photo ID.

Source: North Carolina State Board of Elections

When does early voting begin in North Carolina?

Early in-person voting for the statewide general election will begin on Oct. 14. Voters can check locations participating in early voting and their schedules using the North Carolina Board of Elections online one-stop early voting site search tool. In the 2020 general election, 65% of voters cast their ballots through one-stop early voting.

Source: North Carolina Board of Elections, NCBE Voter Turnout

How to vote absentee in North Carolina

Absentee voting is treated the same as mail-in voting in North Carolina. Anyone registered to vote is eligible to vote with an absentee ballot, and voters are not required to provide a reason for requesting an absentee mail-in ballot. To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an official North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form, which can be completed online through the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal, or mailed to the county board of elections.

Source: State Board of Elections

How to vote by mail in North Carolina

In North Carolina, mail-in voting is treated the same as absentee voting. Anyone who is registered can vote using a mail-in ballot, and voters do not need to provide a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot. To request a mail-in absentee ballot, voters must submit an official North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form, which can be completed online or on paper and be mailed to the county board of elections office. Ballots must be marked in the presence of two witnesses or a public notary. Completed ballots can be delivered to the county board of elections until 5 p.m. on election day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by election day, and they are received until 5 p.m. three days after election day.

Source: State Board of Elections

How has redistricting changed my district in North Carolina?

North Carolina's Republican legislature controls the redistricting process, which was plagued by numerous months-long legal battles. In February, the North Carolina Supreme Court approved an interim congressional map for use in the 2022 election. The new map has 7 Republican-leaning seats, 6 Democratic-leaning seats and 1 highly competitive seat. The state's old congressional map had 8 Republican-leaning seats and 5 Democratic-leaning seats.

Source: N.C. General Assembly, Princeton Gerrymandering Project, FiveThirtyEight

What is allowed at polling places in North Carolina?

North Carolina law says it is illegal to "hinder access, harass others, distribute campaign literature, place political advertising, solicit votes, or otherwise engage in election-related activity" in a voting place or in a voting place's buffer zone of at least 25 feet. It is illegal to take a photo, video, or other recording of a marked ballot. Voters are prohibited from talking on the phone, texting or emailing while voting.

Source: State Board of Elections, Wake County Government