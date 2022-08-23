Iowa's tradition of easy voting access challenged in recent years with restrictions

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Iowa has traditionally allowed residents generous voting options, with long hours for in-person voting, same-day voter registration, easy access to absentee ballots and a lengthy early voting period.

Some of those voting rights have been scaled back in recent years as Republicans, who control the Iowa Legislature and governor's office, have used their majorities to shorten Iowa's voting times and tighten rules around absentee ballots.

"I think we do it well in Iowa," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in 2021. "I’m proud of our system. I think we’re a role model for other states, but we should always be looking at ways that we can enhance and improve."

Last year, Reynolds signed a law shortening the hours Election Day voters would be allowed to vote. Previously, Iowa gave voters until 9 p.m. to vote, one of the latest poll closure times across the country. Now, Iowans have until 8 p.m. to vote at the polls.

The 2021 law also required mailed absentee ballots to be returned by the time the polls close on Election Day in order to count, earlier the ballots had to have a postmark from the day before Election Day or earlier to count.

The move to tighten the rules around absentee voting in Iowa came after the state saw record turnout in 2020, driven by a surge in mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa's secretary of state mailed absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in the state ahead of that year's primary and general elections, allowing them to more easily apply for an absentee ballot. But the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has since passed a bill prohibiting the secretary of state from doing so again without legislative approval.

Iowa has seen other major changes to its election laws in recent years, as well.

In 2017, Reynolds' predecessor, then-Gov. Terry Branstad, signed a voter ID requirement into law. The following year, the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa sued to have the law struck down. But courts upheld the majority of the law's requirements.

That law also changed the early voting period from 40 days before an election to 29 days. And the 2021 law cut Iowa's early voting period from 29 days to 20 days.

The state has also moved in recent years to restore the voting rights of Iowans convicted of felonies. In 2020, Reynolds signed an executive order that allows most people convicted of felonies to vote once they have completed their sentences. Before that 2020 change, Iowa had one of the most restrictive laws for re-enfranchising former prisoners in the country.

Reynolds' move to sign the executive order came after her multi-year effort to change the Iowa Constitution fell short. The governor had lobbied the Iowa Legislature to approve putting a constitutional amendment before Iowans to grant automatic voting rights restoration to people who had been convicted of felonies and discharged their sentences. But the effort faced opposition in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate and ultimately failed.

Here's what you need to know about voting in Iowa this year.

Iowans can check the Iowa secretary of state's website to find out if they're registered to vote.

People who have changed their name, address or political party affiliation will need to update their voter registration.

To register to vote in Iowa, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Iowa resident.

Be at least 17 years old as long as you will turn 18 on or before election day.

Not be judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

Not claim the right to vote in any other place.

Iowa allows same-day voter registration, which lets people register on the day they go to the polls to vote.

Iowa's first day of early voting for this fall's election is Oct. 19. The state offers 20 days of early voting, which includes both in-person and mail-in voting.

Iowans can cast their ballots early in person at their county auditor's office or a satellite voting location that can be requested via petition. The final day of in-person early voting is the day before Election Day.

Iowans voting early by mail can request an absentee ballot beginning Aug. 30, 70 days before Election Day. The county auditor will mail ballots beginning Oct. 19.

Voters can return a mailed absentee ballot through the mail, at a ballot drop box or by bringing the ballot to their county auditor's office in person. Voters are limited in who they may designate to return their ballots. Only the voter, an immediate family member, household member or caregiver may return the ballot to the auditor's office or place it in the mail. There are exceptions for those with blindness or another disability, those voters may designate a "delivery agent" to return their ballot.

All completed absentee ballots must be received back by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted, with exceptions for military and overseas voters. Military and overseas voters' ballots may arrive later and still be counted.

Republican majorities in the Iowa Legislature shortened Iowa's early voting period in recent years. Since 2016, the state has dropped from 40 days to 29 days down to the current 20 days.

In 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to most people with felony convictions once they have completed their sentences, including any parole or probation.

Before the executive order, Iowa had been the last state in the nation to ban all people with felony convictions from voting, even after the completion of their sentences, unless they applied individually to the governor’s office to have their rights restored.

The executive order does not apply to those convicted of homicide offenses or certain serious sex offenses that carry a lifetime special sentence of supervision. Those people can still apply directly to the governor to have their rights restored.

Iowa adopted a voter identification law in 2017. It came into use in the 2018 elections. Registered Iowa voters must bring ID with them when they go to vote at the polls. Acceptable forms of identification are an Iowa driver's license or a non-operator ID, a U.S. passport or military ID, a veteran's ID, tribal ID or an Iowa voter ID card.

In some instances, Iowans voting at the polls may need to prove their residency as well. They can do this by bringing proof of residency if they are either voting in Iowa for the first time or if they've recently moved within the same county and have not updated their address with the auditor. If they have moved to a different county between elections, they will need to complete the Election Day registration process at their precincts.

If someone can't prove their identity with any of those documents, a registered voter in their precinct can attest to who they are. Both the voter and the attester will need to sign an oath. Falsely attesting or being attested for is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Iowans will be voting this year under new district boundaries in congressional and state legislative races. The state's four congressional districts, 100 Iowa House districts and 34 of the 50 Iowa Senate districts are on the ballot.

The new lines were approved last year through the state's redistricting process, which takes place once a decade to account for changes in population.

Iowa's system has been praised for minimizing partisan influence over the process. Nonpartisan staffers are required to use population data to draw districts that are compact and contiguous. They are prohibited from considering factors such as the number of registered voters, past election results or the addresses of incumbent politicians.

Lawmakers accept or reject the maps on an up or down vote, without amendments. Last fall, Iowa lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to accept the second set of maps drawn by the state's nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Voters in Iowa have the right to cast their ballots without being interrupted or hindered, and Iowa law has penalties for interfering in the voting process.

Someone commits first-degree election misconduct when they intimidate, threaten or coerce a voter — or attempt to do so — in order to pressure voter into registering to vote or voting, or to keep them from registering or voting.

First-degree election misconduct is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Someone commits third-degree election misconduct by loitering, congregating, electioneering, posting signs or soliciting votes within 300 feet of a polling place, or by interrupting, hindering or opposing a voter approaching a polling place. Submitting a false statement about whether someone is eligible to cast a ballot, interfering with a voter casting their vote, marking a ballot for the purpose of identifying it or trying to induce a voter to show how they have marked their ballot are also grounds for the charge.

Third-degree election misconduct is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Iowa has seen few instances of election-related crimes in recent years. Since 2018, there have been 19 convictions for election misconduct in the state.

Election misconduct, as defined in Iowa law, includes several offenses, including voter registration fraud, voter fraud, interference with the validity of an election, absentee ballot violations, election day violations, false statements by voters, improper use of voter information and filing a false challenge to a voter.

There could be slightly more convictions than state data show, because voters who received a deferred sentence and completed the terms of that sentence would see their conviction scrubbed from the system.

