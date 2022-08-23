New Corpus Christi Sports Commission hopes to enhance current events, bring new ones

Corpus Christi has hosted multiple sports events, but on Monday with the official announcement of the new Corpus Christi Sports Commission, the city is reaching for more.

The commission, which will be part of Visit Corpus Christi, will help to facilitate and bring sports events to the city, while also helping current sports events in the city to grow and attract more participants.

Visit Corpus Christi President and CEO Brett Oetting said the creation of the sports commission was part of a three-year plan for the organization, and now that they are in the second year it was the right time to create one.

“Sports tourism is a $91 billion a year industry in the United States,” Oetting said during a news conference on Monday. “It’s a huge industry and we are going to look to see how we can get that piece of the pie.”

Joey Jewell, a native of Austin, was selected to head the new organization after experience working in Houston, with the United States Bowling Congress in Arlington and most recently in Eugene, Oregon, where the city recently hosted the World Athletics Championships.

Jewell said he sees plenty of opportunities for growth for sports tourism in Corpus Christi, and they are laying the groundwork for the group. Jewell said Corpus Christi has the unique opportunity to host events on land and on the water as well.

Monday’s event featured a number of local sports leaders, including Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletic Director Jon Palumbo, along with city dignitaries such as Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

“Our goals are kind of general at the moment,” Jewell said. “We really want to start brining in more economic impact through sports tourism. That’s going to manifest itself in a number of ways … whether that shows up in advocacy for new or renovated sports facilities … whether that is sponsorship opportunities or whether that’s going out and bringing in external events or support local events to grow and bring in more visitors to our community.”

Jewell said “no event is too small” when it comes to asking for help from the commission, adding they want to help grow current events while also reaching out to organizations to bring events to the city.

Jewell added the group has contracted with Huddle Up Group, a sports consulting organization, to help advise and “create a vision” for the city and the group. He said Huddle Up is also looking to help in finding out what facilities may be needed to host certain events.

Huddle Up will give a presentation on Sept. 22 with its findings.

“This is a historic day,” Guajardo said. “Let’s applaud what is about to happen and what you’re going to see happen and support it in any way that you can.”