These 14 Topeka-area cross country runners will play a bigger role this fall

Four Topeka-area cross country programs had their girls and boys place at state last year.

While schools return many talented athletes, we expect these 14 Topeka-area cross country runners will make an impact this fall.

Michael Christopher, senior: Topeka High

Michael Christopher was the lone Topeka High state qualifier as a junior last season and returns this fall after placing 78th at state (17:43.5).

Christopher placed 11th at the city championships, 42nd at the Centennial League meet and 21st at regionals.

Jonah Eckert, senior: Cair Paravel

The Cair Paravel boys finished seventh last season at state and return their top performer there this fall with Jonah Eckert (18:26.4) placing 34th.

Maddie Carter, senior: Washburn Rural

The Washburn Rural girls had a strong end to their season that culminated in a fourth-place finish at state.

Maddie Carter solidified her spot at the team's top runner last season and returns after a seventh-place finish (18:35.2) at state.

Carter also won the city championship (18:14.9), Centennial League title (18:43.6) and regional title (18:46.2).

Aiden Amis, junior: Hayden

The Hayden boys finished sixth at state last year as a team.

The boys will have to have multiple teammates step up to replace someone like Tanner Newkirk, but four runners from that state team are back led by Aiden Amis (24th, 18:09).

Amis took 10th at the city championships, placed 15th at the Centennial League meet and eighth at regionals.

Mason Brokaw, senior: Silver Lake

Mason Brokaw missed the state qualification mark last year but returns as the one of the team's top runners with Cameron TenEyck now graduated.

He placed ninth at the the Mid-East League meet and 16th at regionals.

Elliot Wrench, sophomore: Hayden

The Hayden girls finished 12th at state with the core of that team returning.

Leading those returnees at state last year was Elliot Wrench (29th, 21:37.3).

Wrench took ninth at the city championships, 22nd at the Centennial League meet and second at regionals.

Kory Sutton, senior: Shawnee Heights

The one-two punch of junior Jackson Esquibel and Kory Sutton will once again lead the boys team to good things this fall.

Sutton won the United Kansas Conference (UKC) league title (16:07), as well as the regional title (15:45.01) and placed 20th at state (16:38.90).

Hayden Keller, junior: Washburn Rural

The Washburn Rural boys need to replace their top two scorers from the state team last year that placed 8th.

Hayden Keller was the third scorer as a sophomore at the state meet, placing 42nd with a time of 17:00.7).

Keller also finished sixth at the city championships, placed 10th at the league meet and sixth at regionals.

Payton Fink, sophomore: Washburn Rural

Payton Fink, Maddie Carter and the now graduated Khloi Bird were the three most consistent runners for the girls last season.

Fink placed 19th at state with a time of 19:35.4 and now will be slated for a bigger role this fall with Bird gone.

She would take third at the city championships, Centennial League meet and regionals.

Amelia Foster, senior: Rossville

Amelia Foster was the lone state qualifier for Rossville cross country last season, placing 45th at state with a time of 22.45.8 as a junior.

Landon Stucke, senior: Seaman

The Seaman boys will need to replace their top runner at state last year in Jace Moore as the boys look to improve on their 11th-place finish at state.

Landon Stucke was the team's second leading scorer at state (69th, 17:39.1)and returns as a senior this fall.

Stucke placed 16th at the city championships, took 21st at the Centennial League meet and 14th at regionals.

Bethany Druse, senior: Seaman

With a fourth-place finish at state and a large amount of that experience back this fall, the girls are looking for more.

Bethany Druse claimed a state title last spring in track and is looking to to lead that group this year as a senior after a sixth-place finish (19:10.4) at last year's state track meet.

She would place fourth at the city championships, 15th at the league meet and second at regionals.

Zahra Friess, sophomore: Cair Paravel

The Cair Paravel girls finished fifth at state last year and while the girls return four of their five from that team, Zahra Friess (21:29) paced the group, placing ninth overall.

Jackson Esquibel, junior: Shawnee Heights

The Shawnee Heights boys placed seventh as a team last year and return its top two runners. Jackson Esquibel, a junior this fall, placed 13th at state last year (16:27.4)

Esquibel took second at the UKC meet and and second at regionals.

