A guide to voter rights in New Hampshire. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Megan Fernandes, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Starting in the 1960s, the New Hampshire Constitution’s Bill of Rights has been amended three times to address voting access, including ending the practice of denying the right to vote because of the nonpayment of taxes, lowering the voting age to 18 and providing accessibility to voting locations. Following the 2016 election, the state has been at the center of contentious battles between Republicans and Democrats over new restrictions on the state’s same-day voter registration process.

Has there been voter fraud reported in New Hampshire?

There were 61 cases of potential voter fraud investigated in 2020.

Source: New Hampshire Secretary of State

Are convicted felons allowed to vote in New Hampshire?

Voting rights are automatically reinstated for felons upon release from prison. Felons who are on parole or probation are able to vote.

Source: New Hampshire Secretary of State

Does New Hampshire require an ID to vote?

For most voters, New Hampshire requires a photo ID no more than five years past its expiration date. (A voter age 65 or older can present an otherwise valid ID regardless of when it expired.) Valid forms of ID include a driver's license issued by any state or federal government; a non-driver ID card issued by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles or motor vehicle agency of another state; a photo ID card for "voting identification only" issued by the New Hampshire DMV; a U.S. armed services identification card; a U.S. passport or passcard; a New Hampshire student ID card; a photo ID not mentioned above but determined to be legitimate by the moderator, supervisors of the checklist, or clerk of a town, ward or city.

Source: New Hampshire Secretary of State

Does New Hampshire have early voting?

New Hampshire does not offer early in-person voting.

Source: National Council of State Legislatures

How do you cast an absentee ballot to vote in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire voters may vote by absentee ballot for specific reasons. The reasons include: being absent from the voter's city or town, a religious observance, disability or illness, and employment commitments, including caregiving, during the entire time the polls are open. Absentee ballots may also be available when a weather emergency impacts an election.

Source: New Hampshire Secretary of State's office

Can you vote by mail in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire has no separate count of mail-in ballots from other absentee ballots, Voters may vote by absentee ballot for a number of reasons, including being absent from the voter's city or town, a religious observance, disability or illness, and employment commitments, including caregiving, during the entire time the polls are open.

Source: New Hampshire Secretary of State's office

How was redistricting handled in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire landed on minimal changes to redistricting after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed his own party's map, which was passed by the state House and Senate and designed to make one of the state's two districts heavily Republican. The New Hampshire Supreme Court then made its own map that doesn't differ drastically from the old one. It moves just five towns — Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich — from the 1st District to the 2nd

Source: AP

What is prohibited at New Hampshire polling places?

Electioneering is prohibited within the polling place building. Election moderators "shall" create at least one corridor where no electioneering is allowed and "shall" also designate an area for electioneering. Violations are subject to fines up to $1,000.

Source: NH state law

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald:

