Nebraska voters could weigh in on new voter ID laws this November

By USA Today Network, USATNetwork
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Nebraska voters may decide in November whether their state will adopt new voter ID requirements this year.

Over the summer, groups supporting the initiative submitted about 170,000 signatures to the Nebraska secretary of state to get the constitutional question in front of voters.

The secretary of state will review and verify those signatures to ensure they meet the requirements. The state requires groups to gather signatures from 7% of all registered voters and from 5% of registered voters in at least 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

If there are enough valid signatures, the initiative will be placed on this November's general election ballot.

"We are doing this to make sure that not only do elections in Nebraska stay free and fair, but to ensure voters have confidence in our election process," says Nebraska's Citizens for Voter ID, the group pushing the measure.

If voters back the constitutional amendment, Nebraska would join the majority of states requiring voters to present some form of government-issued identification before voting. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls.

Nebraska opponents, like those elsewhere, say the move would curtail voting rights.

"Changing the state constitution to include this policy would cost millions of tax dollars, yet it is unnecessary and there is nothing to gain from that investment. There are many other things to invest in that would improve life in Nebraska and not restrict access to voting or disenfranchise otherwise eligible voters," Heather Engdahl said in a Q&A with Civic Nebraska, where she directs voting rights initiatives.

Currently, Nebraska voters do not need to present identification unless they are voting for the first time and registered by mail without including a copy of their identification or address verification, according to the AARP.

If approved, the measure would amend the state Constitution to include: "Before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature to ensure the preservation of an individual's rights under this Constitution and the Constitution of the United States."

According to the Voting Rights Lab, recent legislative measures that would restrict voting rights have failed in the Nebraska Legislature.

