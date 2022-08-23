ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to voter rights in Maine. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Maine’s voting system is considered progressive by the Maine Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. For instance, Maine allows prisoners to vote, one of the few states to allow it. Maine was among the earliest to adopt ranked-choice voting, which voters approved in 2016. Still, Maine lacks some of the voting measures other states have adopted to increase turnout, such as early voting. Maine does not have early, in-person voting.

Is there voter fraud in Maine?

There were two cases of potential voter fraud reported in 2020.

Can convicted felons vote in Maine?

You can vote if convicted of a felony. If you are incarcerated in a correctional facility or in a county jail, you are entitled to register to vote in the municipality where you previously established residency (a fixed and principal home to which you intend to return) prior to incarceration.

Do you need to show an ID to vote in Maine?

Voters who register in person must show proof of identity and residency. If satisfactory proof of identity and residency cannot be provided to the registrar or deputy, the person's name is entered into the central voter registration system and placed on the incoming voting list and the person can cast a challenged ballot. If the person shows satisfactory proof of identity and residency prior to voting on election day, their ballot is not challenged.

Does Maine allow early voting?

Maine does not have in-person early voting, though absentee ballots can be returned to town clerks or drop-off boxes ahead of an election.

How do you cast an absentee ballot in Maine?

Any registered voter in Maine may cast an absentee ballot instead of voting in person at a voting place on election day. You don't need to have a specific reason or be unable to vote at the voting place on election day to receive an absentee ballot.

Who can vote by mail in Maine?

Mail-in voting is treated the same as absentee voting in Maine. Anyone who is registered to vote can use a mail-in ballot, and voters do not need to provide a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.

How did Maine handle redistricting?

Maine's Legislature passed new legislative and Congressional maps without bitter bipartisan fights and gerrymandering. The maps were approved by a two-thirds majority in both chambers and signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills.

What is allowed and prohibited at Maine polling places?

Electioneering is not allowed within 250 feet of a polling place. Candidates may visit polling locations and speak with voters, but they are not allowed to try influencing votes or say what office they are seeking.

Source: Maine Legislature

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: A guide to voter rights in Maine. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

