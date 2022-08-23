A guide to voter rights in Virginia. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Virginia was among the last five states in the U.S. to remove poll taxes following the passage of both the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act in the 1960s. But in the last two years, the state has passed some of the most progressive voting measures in the South. Those include no-excuse absentee voting, automatic voter registration and declaring election day a state holiday. Meanwhile, Virginia became the first state to enact its own version of the Voting Rights Act. But now, there are efforts to roll back some of these changes. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin made election integrity a campaign pillar and is pushing, among other changes, to restore the state’s voter ID law.

Is there voter fraud in Virginia?

The State Board of Elections has authorized several investigations into potential voter fraud cases since the 2020 election, but the Attorney General of Virginia's office was not able to comment on them since they are ongoing.

Source: Fraud cases: Attorney General of Virginia, Mail in ballots: VA Dept. of Elections

Can felons vote in Virginia?

Those incarcerated lose their civil rights, including the right to vote. Formerly incarcerated Virginia residents are eligible to restore their voting rights once the individual is free of all terms of their incarceration.

Source:Secretary of the Commonwealth

Do you need ID to vote in Virginia?

Voters must provide an accepted form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls. There are dozens of accepted forms of ID, including a driver's license, a valid student ID, a U.S. Passport and more.

Source: Virginia Department of Elections

Can you vote early in Virginia?

Registered voters can cast their ballots up to 45 days before the election until the Saturday before election day. The Department of Elections encourages residents to check voter registration status before voting early.

Source: Virginia Department of Elections

Who can cast absentee ballots in Virginia?

Virginia voters may vote early in person or by mail (both are considered absentee voting) if they are unable or prefer not to vote in person on election day. See www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/ for more details.

Source: Virginia Department of Elections

Who can vote by mail-in ballot in Virginia?

Any registered voter in Virginia can cast an absentee ballot by mail after submitting an absentee ballot application. The last day eligible voters can cast an absentee ballot for the general election is Oct. 22 by 5 p.m.

Source: Virginia Department of Elections

What does redistricting look like in Virginia?

Virginia's last redistricting cycle was completed in December 2021. For the first time ever, a redistricting commission made up of citizen and legislative members were tasked with drawing the new legislative and Congressional district lines. The group was unable to deliver any maps, however, and Virginia's Supreme Court took over. Many politicians from both sides have responded positively to the new lines, saying they are "sensible."

Source:Ballotpedia

What are the rules for polling places in Virginia?

Loitering or congregating within 40 feet is not allowed while polls are open, ballots are being counted or within one hour of polls opening or closing. Authorized representatives are not allowed to hinder, delay or influence voters. Violations are considered misdemeanors.

Source: VA Code 24.2-604