The owner of four ethanol plants, including one in Iowa, pays $1.7 million EPA penalty

By Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

The owner of an ethanol plant in the west central Iowa city of Denison has agreed to pay a record fine of $209,000 for failing to report chemicals that could be released during an emergency, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It was part of a $1.73 million penalty The Andersons Marathon Holdings agreed to pay under a settlement for 131 reporting violations there and at ethanol plants in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. It also was a record.

The EPA says companies must report annually chemicals released into the air, water or through land disposal via the Toxic Release Inventory, which is meant to provide communities with information to help them respond in an emergency.

The fine for the Denison plant is the largest the EPA has obtained in Iowa under the 1986 Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, and the overall fine for The Andersons Marathon is the largest to date it has imposed nationally under the statute. The agency said the violations occurred from 2016 to 2020.

The EPA found The Andersons Marathon plant in Denison committed 32 violations in which it failed to report the release of chemicals in the plant's fermentation vapor stream and also failed to provide accurate data.

The company also was penalized for similar violations at ethanol plants it owns in Logansport, Indiana; Albion, Michigan; and Greenville, Ohio.

The EPA said the company has since filed the required chemical release information and corrected data. The company was created in the 2019 merger of the Indiana, Michigan and Ohio ethanol plants, jointly owned by The Andersons Inc. and Marathon Petroleum Corp., with the one in Denison owned by Anderson, bringing the four facilities under one owner. The companies are both based in Ohio.

The EPA’s Region 7 office in Kansas City, Missouri, which oversees Iowa, and Region 5 office in Chicago, which has jurisdiction in the other affected states, said they coordinated their investigations. The Andersons Marathon’s violations included failure to file, failure to file timely, and failure to file accurate annual information.

“EPA is committed to protecting people from pollution and taking action to ensure facilities are reporting releases in an accurate and timely fashion as required by law,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

“This settlement ensures the communities surrounding the four facilities have the best available information that they deserve and empowers them to act at a local level when necessary,” Starfield said in a statement.

The chemicals released included including benzene, ethylbenzene and toluene.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

