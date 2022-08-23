Tanners Grill and Bar West opens in old Fuddruckers in Grand Chute: The Buzz

GRAND CHUTE - Tanners Grill & Bar West is no longer "coming soon." It's here.

The Grand Chute version of the popular Kimberly restaurant is open in the former Fuddruckers building at 110 S. Nicolet Road.

After the bar opened Saturday night, Tanners said the new location will be serving food, as well, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. A post on its Facebook page said times and availability could change as it gets up and running.

Tanners announced in April 2021 that it was moving into the old Fuddruckers building, which closed in 2016 and has been vacant since.

The space includes a small private room and an outdoor patio.

"We are bringing all of the fast paced, great food and drink selection, and community involvement over from our Kimberly spot!" a previous Facebook post read. "With enough TVs to enjoy any sports game, to the great selection of games for the kids, we will keep all ages entertained."

