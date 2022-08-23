ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Pop quizzes? Tests? Inside the changes to improve Memphis football's run game

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis running back coach Sean Dawkins has been on the job since March but he’s earning a reputation as a tough professor.

Dawkins will often toss pop quizzes or test his backs during meetings. Coverages are drawn up on a whiteboard, and players have to know their assignments in pass protection or which lanes to follow on a run play.

“It’s not multiple choice,” Dawkins said. “Pretty much, I’ll give them a formation with a defensive front and we got to block up.”

Fixing the Tigers’ running game is among the team’s top priorities before the season opener on Sept. 3. Memphis can brag about having five running backs in the NFL but it also has the burden of two consecutive seasons near of the bottom of the AAC in rushing.

For Dawkins, if it means more testing than just coaching technique, so be it. He wants his backs to do more than trust their instincts and understand what they’re doing and seeing as well as the why behind it.

“I think the running back position can be the most under-coached position,” Dawkins said. “A lot of times we try to make things simple, which is good, don’t get me wrong, but at the same time, I feel like knowledge is power. The more those guys know, the better those guys can be.”

After the Tigers had just 3.95 yards per carry last season, their lowest since 2013, the running backs were open to any advice that helped them improve. They knew what the standard was and how it had to be reached.

With Dawkins' track record for improving run games at previous stops in Charlotte, Troy and Austin Peay, players look forward to his exams, especially after the spring when they saw a change in production.

“It’s been a really fun experience. His knowledge of just playing the running back position and helping translate that to the game, I think it’s second to none,” senior Asa Martin said.

Dawkins and coach Ryan Silverfield still want to see two running backs featured in the offense with a third waiting in the wings. The race is still to be determined since a different back has taken first-team reps each practice. Fumbles – a problem last season – means a player is pulled out of a team rep and replaced to emphasize how much better ball security has to be.

But the biggest change isn’t different drills or tougher love. It’s more emphasis on the run being as cerebral as is it physical. The tests might have caught the backs off guard early, but now they're prepared for it.

Dawkins believes it'll translate to more improvement this season.

“They’re excited about it because it’s different. I’m not sure if anybody has gone in depth with those guys over some of the things I’m doing but I think it’s definitely paying off," Dawkins said. “At first, they weren’t excited about the test, but when they see what kind of test it is, it’s not a big drawn-out deal.

“I just want to make those guys understand basic concepts and have a clue about what we’re doing.”

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

