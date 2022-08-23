A guide to voter rights in Iowa. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

For years, Iowa has had some of the most generous voting options in the nation. Same-day voter registration. Easy access to absentee ballots. A lengthy early voting period. And in-person voting hours that extended well into the night. But like many other Republican-controlled states, Iowa since the 2020 election has worked to roll back some of those options – including closing polls an hour earlier and changing the rules for when absentee ballots can be mailed in.

Has voter fraud been found in Iowa?

Iowa has seen 19 convictions for election misconduct in the last five years. Three convictions in 2018; 10 in 2019; 1 in 2020; 4 in 2021 and 1 in 2022.

Can convicted felons vote in Iowa?

In 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to most people with felony convictions who have served their sentences, including any parole or probation. Before the executive order, Iowa had been the last state in the nation to ban all people with felony convictions from voting, even after the completion of their sentences, unless they applied individually to the governor's office to have their rights restored. The executive order applies to anyone with a felony conviction who has discharged their sentence. It does not apply to those convicted of homicide offenses or certain serious sex offenses that carry a lifetime special sentence of supervision. Those people can still apply directly to the governor to have their rights restored.

Source: Des Moines Register and Iowa Governor's Office

Does Iowa require voter ID?

Registered Iowa voters must bring identification with them when they go to the polls. Acceptable forms of ID are an Iowa driver's license or a non-operator ID, a U.S. passport or military ID, a veteran's ID, tribal ID or an Iowa voter ID card. In some instances, Iowans may need to prove their residency as well. They can do this by bringing proof of residency if they are either voting in Iowa for the first time or if they've recently moved within the same county and have not updated their address with the auditor. If they have moved to a different county between elections, they will need to complete the election day registration process at their precinct. If someone can't prove their identity with any of those documents, a registered voter in their precinct can attest to who they are. Both the voter and the attester will need to sign an oath.

Source: Iowa Secretary of State's office

When does early voting start in Iowa?

Iowa offers 20 days of early voting, which includes both in-person and mail-in voting. Iowans can cast their ballots early in person at their county auditor's office or a satellite voting location that can be requested via petition. The final day of in-person early voting is the day before election day. Iowans voting early by mail can request their absentee ballot beginning 70 days before election day, and their county auditor will mail the ballot to them beginning 20 days before election day. All ballots must be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted, with exceptions for military and overseas voters, whose ballots may arrive later and still be counted. Voters can return a mailed absentee ballot through the mail, at a ballot drop box or by bringing the ballot to the county auditor's office in person. Only the voter, an immediate family member, household member or caregiver may return the ballot to the auditor's office or place it in the mail, with exceptions for those with blindness or another disability.

Source: Iowa Secretary of State's Office

How do I vote absentee in Iowa?

Iowa offers no-excuse absentee voting to all voters beginning 20 days before the election. Both in-person and mail-in voting are considered absentee voting. Iowans can cast their ballots early in person at their county auditor's office or a satellite voting location that can be requested via petition. The final day of in-person early voting is the day before election day. Iowans voting early by mail can request their absentee ballot beginning 70 days before election day, and their county auditor will mail the ballot to them beginning 20 days before election day. All ballots must be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted, with exceptions for military and overseas voters, whose ballots may arrive later and still be counted. Voters can return a mailed absentee ballot through the mail, at a ballot drop box or by bringing the ballot to the county auditor's office in person. Voters are limited in who they may designate to return their ballots for them. Only the voter, an immediate family member, household member or caregiver may return the ballot to the auditor's office or place it in the mail, with exceptions for those with blindness or another disability, who may designate a "delivery agent" to return their ballot.

Source: Iowa Secretary of State's Office

Can you vote by mail in Iowa?

Iowa offers no-excuse absentee voting to all voters beginning 20 days before the election. This includes mail-in voting. Iowans voting early by mail can request their ballot beginning 70 days before election day, and their county auditor will mail the ballot to them beginning 20 days before election day. All ballots must be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted, with exceptions for military and overseas voters, whose ballots may arrive later and still be counted. Voters can return a mailed absentee ballot through the mail, at a ballot drop box or by bringing the ballot to the county auditor's office in person.

Source: Iowa Secretary of State's office

How does redistricting work in Iowa?

Iowa's current redistricting system, which has been in use since 1980, has been praised for minimizing partisan influence over the process. Drafters rely on population data and must draw districts that are compact and contiguous. A single county cannot be divided between two congressional districts. Drafters are prohibited from considering factors such as the number of registered voters, past election results or the addresses of incumbent politicians. Lawmakers must vote up or down on the agency's first two sets of maps without offering amendments. If lawmakers reject the first two sets of maps, they consider a third set of maps drawn by the Legislative Services Agency. That's happened just once, in 1980, and lawmakers accepted it without amendments. In 2021, state lawmakers accepted the Legislative Services Agency's second set of maps, which resulted in three competitive congressional districts and one congressional district that is safe for Republicans.

Source: Legislative Services Agency and Des Moines Register

What are the rules at polling places in Iowa?

Iowa law makes it first-degree election misconduct to intimidate, threaten or coerce a voter — or attempt to do so — in order to pressure the voter into registering to vote or voting, or to keep them from registering or voting. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison. Other violations, such as loitering and electioneering within 300 feet of a polling place, are considered misdemeanors.

Source: Iowa Code Chapter 39A

