Okaloosa County, FL

getthecoast.com

The Eternal Flame is burning once again at Fort Walton Beach City Hall

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a large group gathered at City Hall in Fort Walton Beach to witness the relighting of the Eternal Flame monument. The monument was originally erected in Fort Walton Beach on November 11, 1973. It is dedicated to the veterans of all wars of the United States and was donated by the Rogers-Hinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
University of Florida

The Pensacola Bay Horseshoe Crab Hunt 2022

This is an amazing animal – the horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus). A relic of an age before the dinosaurs, they have been plowing the sediments of our marine and estuarine waters for over 400 million years. They are thick armored tanks, shaped like horseshoes with a long spikey tail...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election

It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
knue.com

Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?

Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?. I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News Break
Politics
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

New medical campus coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gas buy down tour comes to Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Goofy Golf owner passes

Before we get started, I want to highlight the 40 Under 40 Class of 2022, presented by United Way Emerald Coast. The list was announced yesterday and I have a ton of friends who were selected this year. I was part of the inaugural 2021 class and it is truly amazing to see what young people are doing in our community!
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

New grocery store competitor in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
getthecoast.com

Patti LaBelle to headline event in Miramar Beach in October

Patti LaBelle, an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This music legend will grace the stage in the Magnolia Ballroom of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort located in Miramar Beach, Fla. This highly anticipated one-night-only evening of...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL

