Read full article on original website
Related
getthecoast.com
The Eternal Flame is burning once again at Fort Walton Beach City Hall
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a large group gathered at City Hall in Fort Walton Beach to witness the relighting of the Eternal Flame monument. The monument was originally erected in Fort Walton Beach on November 11, 1973. It is dedicated to the veterans of all wars of the United States and was donated by the Rogers-Hinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235.
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
University of Florida
The Pensacola Bay Horseshoe Crab Hunt 2022
This is an amazing animal – the horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus). A relic of an age before the dinosaurs, they have been plowing the sediments of our marine and estuarine waters for over 400 million years. They are thick armored tanks, shaped like horseshoes with a long spikey tail...
Man shot at Okaloosa Island, South Santa Rosa Boulevard closed off
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one man was shot on Okaloosa Island. The man was shot Friday, Aug. 26 at South Santa Rosa Boulevard near Venus Court. Santa Rosa Boulevard will be closed each way until the scene is processed, according to a Facebook post from the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
getthecoast.com
MISS NELLIE: 62-foot tugboat deployed as new artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Okaloosa County deployed a 62-foot tugboat named MISS NELLIE off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. MISS NELLIE sits in 112 feet of water approximately 21 nautical miles southeast of the Destin East Pass. MISS NELLIE was built in 1982 and donated to the county...
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
getthecoast.com
Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election
It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knue.com
Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?
Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?. I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County celebrates Tom King Bayou bridge opening
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Tom King Bayou pedestrian bridge in Navarre Wednesday. The bridge opened from its east end at 10 a.m. The project allows people to safely cross Tom King Bayou along East Bay Boulevard from Hwy. 98 to Hwy. 87.
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
mypanhandle.com
Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Walton Beach Corporal named Florida officer of the year
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Police Chiefs Association awarded Corporal Courtney Weddington of the Fort Walton Beach police department the Lee McGehee Officer of the year. The title is given to three officers in the state each year that go above and beyond daily duties to serve the community. At a presentation […]
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
WJHG-TV
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
getthecoast.com
Long-time Goofy Golf owner passes
Before we get started, I want to highlight the 40 Under 40 Class of 2022, presented by United Way Emerald Coast. The list was announced yesterday and I have a ton of friends who were selected this year. I was part of the inaugural 2021 class and it is truly amazing to see what young people are doing in our community!
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
getthecoast.com
Patti LaBelle to headline event in Miramar Beach in October
Patti LaBelle, an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, will headline Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s Annual Gala Event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. This music legend will grace the stage in the Magnolia Ballroom of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort located in Miramar Beach, Fla. This highly anticipated one-night-only evening of...
Comments / 0