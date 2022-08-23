ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Florida primary 2022 live updates: Lee County election results are rolling in

By Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

Karnes wins race for Lee Clerk of Courts

Kevin Karnes, 34, received 36,466 votes by mail, 6,714 early votes and 61,544 votes overall, taking 55.1% of the votes for Lee County Clerk of Courts, while Liza King, 47, secured 34,912, according to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office. King received 4,337 early votes and 50,110 of the overall vote, or 44.9% of the total.

Newcomer Persons defeats incumbent Gittens for Lee school board District 5

Newcomer Armor Persons, who received just over 55 % of the vote, beat out incumbent Gwynetta Gittens Tuesday night for the District 5 school board seat.

District 5 includes Lehigh Acres and Alva in eastern Lee County.

Jada Langford Fleming, Denise Nystrom to face off for District 6 Lee County School Board

Jada Langford Fleming and Denise Nystrom, who received the most votes in the primary election Tuesday, will go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election.

Langford Fleming received 39% of the vote, while Nystrom received 36%.

Not advancing: Tia Collin, who received 25%.

Incumbent Betsy Vaughn did not seek re-election for District 6, which is an at-large countywide seat.

Tiffany Esposito wins State House GOP bid in District 77

Tiffany Esposito defeated fellow Republican Ford O’Connell in the State House District 77 primary, moving on to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Esposito received 70.82% of the vote with 8,136 total votes. O’Connell ended with 29.18% or 3,353 total votes.

Incumbent Jordan and Severson to face off for Lee school board District 4

Incumbent Debbie Jordan and Dan Severson, who received the most votes in the primary, will move on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for Lee County School Board, District 4.

Severson received more than 33% of the vote, while Jordan received just over 30 percent.

Not advancing: Jason “Big Mama” Jones, who received just over 23%, and Gerri Ware, who received 12.5%.

District 4 encompasses central and north Fort Myers as well as eastern Cape Coral.

Fisher, Fanny to face off for Lee school board, District 1

Sam Fisher and Kathy Fanny, who received the most votes in the primary, will face off in the Nov. 8 general election for the Lee Conty School Board, District 1.

Fisher received neary 44% of the vote, while Fanny received about 25%.

Not advancing: Christine DeVigili, who received 16%, and Cathy Stout, who received 15%.

Incumbent Mary Fischer did not run for re-election of a four-year term and supported Fanny in District 1, which encompasses southern and western parts of Cape Coral.

Nelson, Cummings move on in Cape Coral's District 4 race

Jennifer Nelson garnered 44.71% of the vote with 12,799 votes, during the primary vote for Cape Coral’s District 4 city council seat moving to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Patty Cummings received 28.15% of the vote with 8,059 votes, also advancing in the Nov. 3 general election.

Steinke, Culliton advance in Cape Coral's District 1 race

William 'Bill' Steinke garnered 45.33% of the vote with 12,953 votes during the primary vote for Cape Coral’s District 1 city council seat moving to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Carol Rae Culliton received 24.95% of the vote with 7,130 votes, also advancing in the Nov. 8 general election.

Greenwell wins Lee Commission District 1

Mike Greenwell has won the Republican primary for the District 5 seat on the Lee County Commission.

With 93 of 99 precincts reporting, Greenwell had nearly 69 percent of the votes, while John Albion had 20 percent.  Joseph Robert Gambino had just under 11 percent.

Greenwell will face Democrat Matt Wood in the Nov. 8 general election.

Watson, Rhodes to face off Nov. 8

Fort Myers Councilwoman Terolyn Watson faces a runoff with challenger Chantel Rhodes after Watson fails to get 50% of the vote in her bid to keep her seat.

Turnout at 26%; more than 33,000 voted in person Tuesday

According to the Lee County Elections website at about 7:10 p.m., 88,935 residents had  voted by mail, 12,496 residents voted early, and 33,254 had cast their votes in person Tuesday. Turnout was 26.4%.

Scarce crowds seen in Cape Coral

At 2 p.m. Tuesday Sue Nichols, a Cape Coral resident full time for three years said the voting process went rather smoothly minus the crowds at the Cape Coral Lee County Public Library.

“We came at this time because we thought the lunch crowd would already be gone,” said Nichols. “I’ve been following everybody, and I did a little research beforehand on all the candidates. I felt it was my duty to come out and vote.”

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday Estero resident George Chris Stotler was one of a dozen voters who showed up as doors opened at the Lee County Elections Branch office in Bonita Springs to drop off his ballot.

“I was surprised how light it was,” said Stotler referring to the lack of a crowd.

“We mainly use the mail in ballots because it’s a lot easier to research candidates and stuff while sitting at the dining room table,” he said. “We spent an hour looking up candidates. I voted Democratic so I was interested in learning more about Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. That was more interesting than anything. A few of the other candidates I didn’t really know. That’s why you have to do the research.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZehh_0hRkZyEO00

Michael Rohovsky said he expected a huge crowd and that’s the reason he arrived early.

“I am pleasantly surprised but I hope that the attendance increases before the day's out. There aren’t enough people here this morning in my judgment,” said Rohovsky.

Rohovsky, a Lee County resident since 2006, said he’s looking forward to November.

“I didn’t come out specifically for a particular candidate, it was to encourage me and other people to get ready for the midterms in November,“ said Rohovsky.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

In local races, four Lee County school board seats are up for grabs, voters will choose a Republican candidate for Commission District 5 , while two District 4 incumbents face write-in candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chuaU_0hRkZyEO00

In Fort Myers, the Ward 1 city council seat is on the ballot, while Cape Coral will elect a new mayor and three city council members.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan general election races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

Primary Elections 2022 Guide: Everything you need to know

Election Laws: What changed in Florida's election laws

School board battleground: DeSantis will tour Florida to tout conservative school board candidates

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Lee County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbcuO_0hRkZyEO00

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m.  See polling locations in Florida. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Lee County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website . You can also find sample ballots there.

If you're voting in Precinct 417, your new permanent polling location is Schandler Hall Community Park - Suarez Hall at 419 Royal Palm Park Road.

Support local journalism by signing up for a News-Press digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida primary 2022 live updates: Lee County election results are rolling in

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school board primary results

Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, FL
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Greenwell
Person
Dan Severson
WINKNEWS.com

Flood insurance workshop in Charlotte County

The rain Southwest Florida has seen this week is a good reminder to make sure you have flood insurance as we enter the heart of hurricane season. As you may know, where you live can determine what kind and how much insurance you need. A lot of Charlotte County is...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Primary#Primary Election#Election Day#City Council#Politics Local#Election Local#Elections Office#6 Lee County School#State House#Gop#Republican
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Awards $22 Million in Community Development Block Grant Funds to 10 Florida Communities

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for community development projects in 10 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program. The CDBG-CV program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), helps communities support economic development initiatives and address urgent...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County voters focus on hot button issues as they cast their ballots

As Collier County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday where there were four referenda on the ballot, as well as races for judges, commissioners, school board members, the race for governor, and District 19. Only on election day do groups of people, including Kimberly Beltran of North Naples, sit...
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy