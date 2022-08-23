Florida primary 2022 live updates: Lee County election results are rolling in

Karnes wins race for Lee Clerk of Courts

Kevin Karnes, 34, received 36,466 votes by mail, 6,714 early votes and 61,544 votes overall, taking 55.1% of the votes for Lee County Clerk of Courts, while Liza King, 47, secured 34,912, according to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office. King received 4,337 early votes and 50,110 of the overall vote, or 44.9% of the total.

Newcomer Persons defeats incumbent Gittens for Lee school board District 5

Newcomer Armor Persons, who received just over 55 % of the vote, beat out incumbent Gwynetta Gittens Tuesday night for the District 5 school board seat.

District 5 includes Lehigh Acres and Alva in eastern Lee County.

Jada Langford Fleming, Denise Nystrom to face off for District 6 Lee County School Board

Jada Langford Fleming and Denise Nystrom, who received the most votes in the primary election Tuesday, will go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election.

Langford Fleming received 39% of the vote, while Nystrom received 36%.

Not advancing: Tia Collin, who received 25%.

Incumbent Betsy Vaughn did not seek re-election for District 6, which is an at-large countywide seat.

Tiffany Esposito wins State House GOP bid in District 77

Tiffany Esposito defeated fellow Republican Ford O’Connell in the State House District 77 primary, moving on to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Esposito received 70.82% of the vote with 8,136 total votes. O’Connell ended with 29.18% or 3,353 total votes.

Incumbent Jordan and Severson to face off for Lee school board District 4

Incumbent Debbie Jordan and Dan Severson, who received the most votes in the primary, will move on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for Lee County School Board, District 4.

Severson received more than 33% of the vote, while Jordan received just over 30 percent.

Not advancing: Jason “Big Mama” Jones, who received just over 23%, and Gerri Ware, who received 12.5%.

District 4 encompasses central and north Fort Myers as well as eastern Cape Coral.

Fisher, Fanny to face off for Lee school board, District 1

Sam Fisher and Kathy Fanny, who received the most votes in the primary, will face off in the Nov. 8 general election for the Lee Conty School Board, District 1.

Fisher received neary 44% of the vote, while Fanny received about 25%.

Not advancing: Christine DeVigili, who received 16%, and Cathy Stout, who received 15%.

Incumbent Mary Fischer did not run for re-election of a four-year term and supported Fanny in District 1, which encompasses southern and western parts of Cape Coral.

Nelson, Cummings move on in Cape Coral's District 4 race

Jennifer Nelson garnered 44.71% of the vote with 12,799 votes, during the primary vote for Cape Coral’s District 4 city council seat moving to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Patty Cummings received 28.15% of the vote with 8,059 votes, also advancing in the Nov. 3 general election.

Steinke, Culliton advance in Cape Coral's District 1 race

William 'Bill' Steinke garnered 45.33% of the vote with 12,953 votes during the primary vote for Cape Coral’s District 1 city council seat moving to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Carol Rae Culliton received 24.95% of the vote with 7,130 votes, also advancing in the Nov. 8 general election.

Greenwell wins Lee Commission District 1

Mike Greenwell has won the Republican primary for the District 5 seat on the Lee County Commission.

With 93 of 99 precincts reporting, Greenwell had nearly 69 percent of the votes, while John Albion had 20 percent. Joseph Robert Gambino had just under 11 percent.

Greenwell will face Democrat Matt Wood in the Nov. 8 general election.

Watson, Rhodes to face off Nov. 8

Fort Myers Councilwoman Terolyn Watson faces a runoff with challenger Chantel Rhodes after Watson fails to get 50% of the vote in her bid to keep her seat.

Turnout at 26%; more than 33,000 voted in person Tuesday

According to the Lee County Elections website at about 7:10 p.m., 88,935 residents had voted by mail, 12,496 residents voted early, and 33,254 had cast their votes in person Tuesday. Turnout was 26.4%.

Scarce crowds seen in Cape Coral

At 2 p.m. Tuesday Sue Nichols, a Cape Coral resident full time for three years said the voting process went rather smoothly minus the crowds at the Cape Coral Lee County Public Library.

“We came at this time because we thought the lunch crowd would already be gone,” said Nichols. “I’ve been following everybody, and I did a little research beforehand on all the candidates. I felt it was my duty to come out and vote.”

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday Estero resident George Chris Stotler was one of a dozen voters who showed up as doors opened at the Lee County Elections Branch office in Bonita Springs to drop off his ballot.

“I was surprised how light it was,” said Stotler referring to the lack of a crowd.

“We mainly use the mail in ballots because it’s a lot easier to research candidates and stuff while sitting at the dining room table,” he said. “We spent an hour looking up candidates. I voted Democratic so I was interested in learning more about Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. That was more interesting than anything. A few of the other candidates I didn’t really know. That’s why you have to do the research.”

Michael Rohovsky said he expected a huge crowd and that’s the reason he arrived early.

“I am pleasantly surprised but I hope that the attendance increases before the day's out. There aren’t enough people here this morning in my judgment,” said Rohovsky.

Rohovsky, a Lee County resident since 2006, said he’s looking forward to November.

“I didn’t come out specifically for a particular candidate, it was to encourage me and other people to get ready for the midterms in November,“ said Rohovsky.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races.

In local races, four Lee County school board seats are up for grabs, voters will choose a Republican candidate for Commission District 5 , while two District 4 incumbents face write-in candidates.

In Fort Myers, the Ward 1 city council seat is on the ballot, while Cape Coral will elect a new mayor and three city council members.

The winners of partisan primary races advance to the general election on Nov. 8. In nonpartisan general election races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two compete in a runoff on Nov. 8.

Primary Elections 2022 Guide: Everything you need to know

Election Laws: What changed in Florida's election laws

School board battleground: DeSantis will tour Florida to tout conservative school board candidates

7 a.m. | Polls are open! What to know if you're voting in Lee County

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Lee County voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website . You can also find sample ballots there.

If you're voting in Precinct 417, your new permanent polling location is Schandler Hall Community Park - Suarez Hall at 419 Royal Palm Park Road.

