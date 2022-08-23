A guide to voter rights in Oklahoma. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Oklahoma has taken steps in recent years to make voting easier. Voters are allowed to cast absentee ballots by mail with no excuse, though the ballots must be requested. In 2010, voters overwhelmingly approved a measure requiring a photo ID from the federal, state or tribal government or a voter ID card issued by a county election board to cast a ballot. Meanwhile, in 2020, the U.S. Postal Service warned Oklahoma that its seven-day deadline to request absentee ballots might not allow enough time for delivery. That deadline has changed to 15 days.

Can a felon vote in Oklahoma?

A person convicted of a felony may register to vote when he or she has fully served his or her sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court. A convicted felon who has been pardoned may register.

Source: Oklahoma Secretary of State

Does Oklahoma have voter ID laws?

The state requires a photo ID issued by the federal government, the state of Oklahoma or a tribal government to vote. However, the state also allows the use of voter ID cards issued by county election boards, which do not have photos.

Source: Oklahoma State Election Board

Can you vote early in Oklahoma?

Early in-person voting begins the Thursday before each election, including primaries, and runs through noon on the Saturday before election day. Voters must cast ballots at county election boards. In general elections, early voting begins the Wednesday before election day and runs through 2 p.m. on the Saturday prior to election day.

Source: Oklahoma Secretary of State

How do I submit an absentee ballot in Oklahoma?

No reason is required to vote absentee in Oklahoma. Voters must submit their application to vote absentee by 5 p.m. the third Monday prior to the election.

Source: Oklahoma State Election Board

How do I vote by mail in Oklahoma?

Mail-in ballots must be requested by voters at least 15 days before election day. Any registered voter in Oklahoma may vote by absentee ballot. It is not necessary to give a reason.

Source: Oklahoma State Board of Elections

How did voting change as a result of 2021 redistricting in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma's GOP-led Legislature passed new district lines for legislative and Congressional districts in November 2021 the same they would any other legislation. The number of Congressional districts remained consistent at five. Changes to the Oklahoma City-area's 5th District spurred cries of partisan gerrymandering from some Democrats because the urban district that included the heart of downtown was redrawn to encompass heavily conservative suburbs. Under the new maps drawn by Republican lawmakers, the GOP has an 18-point voter registration advantage â€” up from a seven-point advantage before redistricting â€” in the district that was previously represented by a Democrat. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new boundaries into law while praising the redistricting process as "open and transparent." The new maps took effect for the 2022 election cycle. No lawsuits were filed over the boundary changes.

Source: The Oklahoman

Can you campaign at a polling place?

Electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of the ballot box.

*

EXPLORE BY STATE

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: A guide to voter rights in Oklahoma. What you need to know before you cast a ballot