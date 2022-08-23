ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to voter rights in Mississippi. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Ross Reily
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Mississippi has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation, despite the gains made in the wake of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Mississippi is one of only three states to impose lifelong voting bans on people convicted of certain felonies. The state’s constitution, adopted in 1890, strips voting rights from people convicted of any of 10 felonies, including forgery, arson and bigamy. A 2009 opinion from the attorney general expanded the list to 22, including timber larceny, carjacking and felony-level shoplifting. One in six Black adults in Mississippi can’t vote as a result of the law.

Is there voter fraud in Mississippi?

There are 1,917,706 active registered voters in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's office.. Mississippi does not have party affiliation noted in the voter registration information. A request for totals of voter fraud from the Mississippi Attorney General's office has not been fulfilled. Michelle Williams of the Miss. AG's office said investigations of voter fraud are handled by the state's individual district attorneys and are not aggregated so would be very difficult and time-consuming to accumulate. However, in June 2020 Aberdeen First Ward Alderman Primary Election Judge Jeff Weill overturned the results of the June 2020 First Ward Alderman Democratic primary election in Aberdeen, Mississippi, due to absentee ballot fraud, and has ordered a new election, according to the Heritage Foundation. In 2019, five people were convicted of various election fraud charges in Canton municipal elections.

Source: Heritage Foundation; Clarion Ledger, Mississippi Secretary of State's office.

Can felons vote in Mississippi?

Prohibits some convicted felons: The Mississippi Constitution strips voting rights from people convicted of 10 different types of felonies, including forgery, arson and bigamy. The state attorney general issued an opinion in 2009 that expanded the list to 22 crimes, including timber larceny, carjacking, felony-level shoplifting and felony-level bad check writing. A person convicted of those felonies can only restore their voting rights through a pardon from the governor or legislation approved by two-thirds of the Legislature.

What ID do I need to vote in Mississippi?

All Mississippi voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the circuit or municipal clerk's office must present one of the following forms of photo ID: a driver's license; a government-issued photo ID card; a U.S. passport; a government employee photo ID card; a firearms license; a student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college; a U.S. military photo ID; a tribal photo ID; any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government; or a Mississippi voter identification card. If voters do not present an acceptable form of photo ID or are unable to do so because of a religious objection, they are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Voters with a religious objection can complete an Affidavit of Religious Objection in the circuit or municipal clerk's office within five business days after election day. A voter casting an affidavit ballot because they did not present an acceptable form of photo ID can present an acceptable photo ID in the circuit or municipal clerk's office within five business days after election day.

Can you vote early in Mississippi?

Mississippi does not allow early voting.

How does absentee voting work in Mississippi?

Mississippi allows limited absentee voting: Voters unable to vote in person on election day may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Most absentee voters must appear before the circuit clerk or municipal clerk and vote in person. A few categories of absentee voters may request a mailed ballot. Absentee voters, who are 65 or older, have a permanent or temporary physical disability, or are temporarily residing outside their county of residence may absentee vote by mail. Check with the circuit or municipal Clerk to determine if you are eligible to vote by an absentee ballot and to learn the procedures for doing so. Voters included within the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, such as members of the military and overseas citizens, may register to vote and request an absentee ballot by Federal Post Card Application up until 10 days before election day and receive and return an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax. Absentee ballots are now final votes. If you cast an absentee ballot, you may no longer cast a regular ballot on election day but you may cast an affidavit ballot. If you know you will be voting by an absentee ballot, you may visit or contact your circuit or municipal clerk's office at any time within 45 days of the election For more information, call the Secretary of State's Election Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit www.yallvote.ms.

Does Mississippi allow mail-in voting?

Mississippi does not allow mail-in voting, but a few categories of absentee voters may request a mailed ballot. Absentee voters, who are 65 or older, have a permanent or temporary physical disability, or are temporarily residing outside their county of residence may absentee vote by mail.

What changed in the Mississippi Legislature's latest redistricting?

The Republican-controlled Mississippi Legislature approved a redistricting map during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new plan, the 52-member Senate will maintain 15 Black majority districts and the 122-member House will keep 42. According to the U.S. Census, the state's Black population is 38%, while the white population is 59%. Also in this year's legislative session the Republican-controlled Legislature approved redrawing of Congressional districts that they said expands the territory of the state's only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 census showed the district lost population during the previous decade. Legislators said the goal is for each of the four congressional districts to have about 740,020 residents. A group of black leaders have filed a challenge to the redistricting of the state's supreme court judges. That case is still working its way through the courts.

What is allowed at my Mississippi polling-place?

It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate or ballot measure within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Loitering is not allowed within 30 feet of every entrance. Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

The Clarion Ledger

