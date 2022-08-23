Redistricting pitted Maloney and Nadler against each other. Now, the hostile NY primary will reach its conclusion

Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Former AG Bill Barr says no one except Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to prematurely declare victory and subvert the 2020 election
Bill Barr says no one but Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to stay in office in 2020. "I don't know anyone else who heard of it — except, it appears, Steve Bannon," Barr told Bari Weiss. Bannon said in October 2020 audio obtained by Mother Jones that Trump...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Member of Dr. Oz's medical advisory board says he no longer associates with the celebrity physician because of his politics: 'I want nothing to do with him'
A member of Dr. Oz's advisory board no longer associates with the physician because of Oz's politics. Joel Fuhrman, who appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" five times, says he now wants "nothing to do" with Oz. "I just can't...fathom a person to be ethical and reasonable and be a...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
Compromises in Democrats' climate bill will hit communities facing most pollution hardest, critics say
Critics question whether the Inflation Reduction Act will help people of color and low-income communities as much as intended.
Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor
VATICAN CITY (AP) — With a solemn ceremony to create new cardinals, Pope Francis was poised Saturday to formally expand the ranks of churchmen now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns — the latter a step he has said he’d consider if the need arises. Of the 20 churchmen being raised to the rank of cardinal in St. Peter’s Basilica, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave — the ritual-shrouded, locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast paper ballots to elect a new pontiff. By now, the 85-year-old Francis has named more than half of the elector cardinals. That bolsters the prospects that whoever becomes the next pontiff will share his vision for the future of the church. In choosing San Diego Bishop Robert Walter McElroy, Francis passed over U.S. churchmen leading traditionally more prestigious dioceses, including San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.
Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county
New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
