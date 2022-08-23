ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

A guide to voter rights in Illinois. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

By Jim Hagerty, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

Like many states, Illinois once required voters to provide a valid reason for requesting an absentee ballot, such as serving in the military or being out of state at the time of an election. But in recent years, the state expanded access to absentee ballots, so much so that the state no longer uses the term. This year, a new law for the first time is giving all voters the option of voting by mail on a permanent basis.

Were there cases of voter fraud in Illinois?

There were no cases of potential voter fraud in 2020.

Can felons vote in Illinois?

Convicted felons may vote, however; they must not be incarcerated in prison or county jail. Offenders who have been released on probation or parole or those on electronic monitoring may vote. Those who are charged with a felony but not convicted and are in jail may vote pre-trial. Those released on bond may also vote. No one serving jail or prison time for a criminal conviction is eligible to vote.

Does Illinois require voter ID?

Illinois does not require residents to produce identification as most registered voters have already submitted their driver's license number, state ID number and the last four digits of their Social Security number. First-time voters who registered by mail and did not submit their driver's license and Social Security numbers are required to provide ID when voting. First-time voters who do not have a state ID or driver's license can provide an alternative form of ID such as a utility bill, government check, bank statement, residential lease, student ID or government document.

Can you vote early in Illinois?

Registered voters may vote before election day without providing a reason. Early voting opens 40 days before the election. Ballots are cast at election offices. Early voting is open through the day before the election. Votes are not counted until polls close on election day.

Is there absentee voting in Illinois?

Illinois no longer distinguishes between absentee and mail-in voting.

How to vote by mail in Illinois

Since 2009, there is no difference in Illinois between an absentee and mail-in ballot. That means voters do not need an excuse to request an "absentee" ballot. Mail-in ballot applications are available up to five days before an election.

How did Illinois redistrict the congressional map?

Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state's new congressional map into law on Nov. 23, 2021. Democrats now control 14 of 17 seats. Illinois lost one seat after the 2020 U.S. Census. Democrats gained one seat in the redistricting while Republicans lost three. The 2021 map also created majority-Latino Third District after a strong push by Democratic activists.

What is allowed at Illinois polling places?

Electioneering or soliciting of votes is not allowed within 100 fee of any polling place. State law permits each political party to appoint two poll watchers per precinct to be onsite. Each candidate is also allowed two poll watchers per precinct. Voters who are in line when a polling place closes must be allowed to vote. Photo identification is not required to vote.

