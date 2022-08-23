ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

10 years, 10,000 jobs: Santa Rosa prepping for influx of new aviation, light industry jobs

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Santa Rosa County officials are expecting more than 1,400 new, light industrial jobs to come to the county over the next decade.

Right now, there's no lease-ready land in the county for those jobs, so county officials are looking ahead at what steps they can take to be ready for the growth.

In a meeting Monday, county commissioners reviewed takeaways from the recently finished Aviation Economic Development Study conducted by the county's Office of Economic Development.

The study, in part, offers several recommendations on how to prepare the county for growth specifically in the aviation sector.

The county is in the unique position to tackle aviation because of its proximity to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Eglin Air Force Base, Hulbert Field, Duke Field and NAS Whiting Field.

In the study, three key recommendations include utilizing light industrial development, optimizing land usage through strategies like land swaps and expanding aviation training, all in an effort to expand and capitalize on the aviation sector in Santa Rosa County.

Light industries are described as being less capital-intensive than their heavier counterparts. Cloth and furniture manufacturing are examples of light industry.

"I believe we've been doing an outstanding job in Santa Rosa County on economic development with a highlight of it being towards aviation," County Commission Chairman Bob Cole said at the board's Monday meeting.

The study placed a spotlight on Peter Prince Airfield, which is about 3 miles east of Milton. The study states the area has about 65 acres of developable land, which could be potentially be readied and used for light industrial work and is compatible with aviation activities.

"So, the big goal is, at the end of the day, can we find some smart growth here?" said Randy Roy, the community planning liaison at NAS Whiting Field.

He added, "(The county) wants to work with the Navy and local partners on it. What's the best way we can go forward?"

The study outlined a number of projections related to economic development. In 2011, over 30% of the light industrial real estate was available for lease. Currently, the county effectively has no available real estate left to lease for light industrial functions.

Over the next decade, over 1,400 jobs in the sector are expected to be added in Santa Rosa County alone, and over 10,000 jobs across the tri-county area in Northwest Florida.

"By focusing on this sector Santa Rosa can expand the aviation-related industry as well as non-aviation uses, such as ground transportation, manufacturing, and research and development, all of which provide the added benefit of meeting local demand and, for some uses, higher paying wages," the study reads.

According to the report, additional opportunities the county could pursue include:

  • Pursuing a 642-acre naval outlying field for economic development purposes
  • An aviation training program through the University of West Florida
  • Determining a reuse function for the Helo-Hangar that Leonardo Helicopters is currently using once the company relocates to the Whiting Aviation Park.

The county broke ground at Whiting Aviation Park in August 2020 and finished a $9.8 million infrastructure project in 2021 to lay the groundwork for Leonardo.

Leonardo previously told the News Journal it hopes to be fully built out and integrated in Santa Rosa County by the end of 2024, with its headquarters at the park opening in the first quarter of 2023.

Roy told the News Journal that Santa Rosa County is "the gold standard" in how it has partnered with and established outreach with its nearby military installations.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 10 years, 10,000 jobs: Santa Rosa prepping for influx of new aviation, light industry jobs

Comments / 0

#Infrastructure#Northwest Florida#Light Industry#County Commission#The County#Eglin Air Force Base#Nas Whiting Field
