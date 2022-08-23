PNJ Preseason Pinseekers: Who are the top Pensacola-area golfers to keep an eye on this fall?

The 2022 Florida high school golf season officially teed off this week as schools head off to their local courses for regular season tournaments.

With the state championships scheduled for November, the two-month regular season serves as the leadup to district tournament play on Oct. 24, with regional play just one week later.

In the Pensacola area, a number of golfers are coming off strong showings in June, July and August. They hope to turn that momentum into further low scores.

Here are nine names to look for this upcoming season based on past results on prep and junior circuits. Of the nine golfers, seven were named the PNJ All-Area team last season.

Girls

Holland Davidson, Sr., Gulf Breeze

Davidson is the top returner to a Dolphins squad that placed eighth at state. The team earned a runner-up finish at districts and regionals while Davidson posted a team-best score of 79.

Over the past couple of months, the senior produced top-four finishes in all four of the Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association Summer Tour events. She followed a fourth-place finish with three runner-up results.

Gabrielle Hultstrand, So., Pensacola

After the Tigers golfer made a huge splash during her freshman campaign and continued her excellence over the summer, there's every reason to believe Hultstrand is in store for another successful showing in the fall. Taking second at districts and tied for fifth at regionals, she was the area's highest finisher at state after placing tied for 22nd. For her efforts, Hultstrand was named PNJ's Girls Golfer of the Year.

She followed that this summer with a three-shot victory at the Pensacola City Championship and playoff win at the 65th annual Divot Derby.

Sydney Lane, Sr., Booker T. Washington

With the graduations of former district and regional champion Molly Kirkman, Lane slides into the No. 1 spot in the Wildcats lineup. Lane herself is coming off a junior campaign where she qualified for the regional tournament. Competing in four events during the GPJGA Summer Tour, the senior scored a third-place finish at the Sugar Sands Showdown at The Club at Hidden Creek.

Abby Vernier, Fr., West Florida

In line to make a Hultstrand-like impact, Vernier is set to debut at the high-school level this fall for the Jaguars. She captured a pair of events on the GPJGA Summer Tour. In the Tour's first event, she used a sub-par second round to take the Cook Family Classic by two shots over Hultstrand. Three weeks later, she defeated Davidson by a stroke to win the Blue Angels Cup.

Boys

David Chavez, Sr., Pensacola Catholic

Chavez begins his final season of high school competition with a decorated resume. The senior has claimed individual district titles while helping the Crusaders to team district championships each of the last two years. He added to his medal count by topping the leaderboard at the Region 1-1A meet.

During the offseason, Chavez earned three victories while playing in the PGA Alabama/Northwest Florida junior golf tour and won another event while competing in an Alabama Junior Golf Association event.

Braden Duvall, Jr., Pace

The rest of the players on this list are all Class of 2024 golfers, beginning with the Patriots' No. 1 player. Duvall aided Pace to a District 1-3A title in 2021 after helping the team to the District 1-2A crown in 2020. The junior earned a pair of top-three finishes during the GPJGA events, including a victory at the Sugar Sands Showdown from the The Club at Hidden Creek.

Jack Patrick, Jr., Gulf Breeze

As a sophomore, Patrick played his best in the biggest events of the year. After placing just outside the top-10 at districts, Patrick produced the Dolphins' low score at regionals (81, tied for 12th) and state (two-round score of 173, 61st place). As a team, Gulf Breeze finished third and 15th, respectively, in those two team meets.

Bentley Van Pelt, Jr., West Florida

The Jaguars junior went on a tear at the end of the GPJGA Summer Tour season. After placing third in his first event, Van Pelt ripped off wins in his final three meets, capturing the Southern Juniors, the Blue Angels Cup and the Pensacola City Championship, where he carded a first-round score of 65 from the Osceola Municipal Golf Course.

Last season, Van Pelt shot a two-day score of 161 to finish in a three-way tie for 23rd at state. Prior to that, he took runner-up honors at regionals.

Jack Wallace, Jr., Tate

While he unable to stand alone on a leaderboard, Wallace was as consistent as any local golfer this summer. The Aggies junior placed no lower than second in his four GPJGA Summer Tour events. He matched those results at the Divot Derby and the A. Downing Gray Cup.

Wallace won two Tour events in 2021 and was an individual state qualifier as a freshman in 2020.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.