Nolensville, TN

Nolensville Little League faces elimination on Thursday against Texas

The Nolensville Little League team suffered its first loss of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Hawaii 13-0 in the American bracket semifinals. Hawaii, representatives for the West region, have proven to be arguably the toughest team in the tournament so far. Through four games,...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Father Ryan football outlasts Brentwood in defensive slugfest

Defense and special teams carried the Father Ryan football team Friday night as the Fighting Irish outlasted Brentwood 10-7 in a heated defensive battle at Giacosa Field. Father Ryan (1-1) forced a couple of turnovers and blocked two field goal attempts as well as got pressure on a field goal that went wide left with less than a minute to go that could have tied the game, thus giving the Irish their first victory of the 2022 season.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WBBJ

‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Pace powers Ravenwood football to bounce-back blowout of BGA

Nintendo has the Super Mario Bros. The sellout crowd at Ravenwood Thursday night were introduced to the Super Pace Bros. Junior running back Carter Pace rushed for 122 yards and three scores on 10 carries while brother Colton Pace, a senior, caught a pair of big passes to lead Ravenwood to a resounding 56-3 win over Battle Ground Academy.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Page football rides 360 rushing yards to hard-fought win in crosstown clash vs Franklin

The Page High School Patriots moved to 2-0 on the season after a hard-fought 28-17 win over Franklin High School Friday night. Page senior quarterback Colin Hurd led the way with 241 total yards and three total touchdowns including a tough 11-yard run in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, which allowed the Patriots to capture their second straight win over county-rival Franklin. They defeated the Admirals, 28-0, last season.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Week 1 WillCo Football Player of the Week: Centennial's Taner Lee

It's almost time for week two of the Williamson County high school football season, but we have one more piece of news from week one. After an exciting opening slate, several athletes stood out as potential Players of the Week. And after opening up the vote to the public, Centennial running back Taner Lee walked away the winner with over 35% of the vote.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
McEwen Northside will be site of second family-owned Fink’s Jewelers in Tennessee

Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers has announced it will be opening a new store in Franklin in the summer of 2023, making it the second location of its jewelry store in Tennessee. The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from Perry’s Steakhouse and near the area Whole Foods. Fink’s Jewelers also has a store in Chattanooga and 10 others nationwide.
FRANKLIN, TN

