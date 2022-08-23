Read full article on original website
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi Suydam
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to American bracket final with win over Texas
The Nolensville Little League team continued its historic run on Thursday night with a 7-1 win over Texas to advance to the 2022 Little League World Series American bracket final. Texas, the representatives from the Southwest region, got on the board first with a single in the top of the...
Nolensville Little League loses to Hawaii; To play again Thursday
Nolensville will get a chance to rebound Thursday at the Little League World Series after falling to Hawaii 13-0 Wednesday.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League faces elimination on Thursday against Texas
The Nolensville Little League team suffered its first loss of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Hawaii 13-0 in the American bracket semifinals. Hawaii, representatives for the West region, have proven to be arguably the toughest team in the tournament so far. Through four games,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football roundup: Summit, Nolensville, Centennial, Independence, GCA, FRA all win in week 2
Week two of Williamson County high school football had another exciting group of outcomes. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Summit shut out crosstown foe Spring Hill thanks to an all-around dominant performance. The Spartans out-gained Spring Hill 285-3 with...
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
williamsonhomepage.com
Father Ryan football outlasts Brentwood in defensive slugfest
Defense and special teams carried the Father Ryan football team Friday night as the Fighting Irish outlasted Brentwood 10-7 in a heated defensive battle at Giacosa Field. Father Ryan (1-1) forced a couple of turnovers and blocked two field goal attempts as well as got pressure on a field goal that went wide left with less than a minute to go that could have tied the game, thus giving the Irish their first victory of the 2022 season.
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
williamsonhomepage.com
Pace powers Ravenwood football to bounce-back blowout of BGA
Nintendo has the Super Mario Bros. The sellout crowd at Ravenwood Thursday night were introduced to the Super Pace Bros. Junior running back Carter Pace rushed for 122 yards and three scores on 10 carries while brother Colton Pace, a senior, caught a pair of big passes to lead Ravenwood to a resounding 56-3 win over Battle Ground Academy.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Page football rides 360 rushing yards to hard-fought win in crosstown clash vs Franklin
The Page High School Patriots moved to 2-0 on the season after a hard-fought 28-17 win over Franklin High School Friday night. Page senior quarterback Colin Hurd led the way with 241 total yards and three total touchdowns including a tough 11-yard run in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, which allowed the Patriots to capture their second straight win over county-rival Franklin. They defeated the Admirals, 28-0, last season.
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
williamsonhomepage.com
Week 1 WillCo Football Player of the Week: Centennial's Taner Lee
It's almost time for week two of the Williamson County high school football season, but we have one more piece of news from week one. After an exciting opening slate, several athletes stood out as potential Players of the Week. And after opening up the vote to the public, Centennial running back Taner Lee walked away the winner with over 35% of the vote.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Week two highlights include BGA at Ravenwood, Franklin at Page, Brentwood at Father Ryan
The high school football season got started with an exciting week one slate, and week two is sure to bring even more fireworks. Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Christ Presbyterian Academy at Brentwood Academy. You can read more about that game here. Let's take a...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
williamsonhomepage.com
McEwen Northside will be site of second family-owned Fink’s Jewelers in Tennessee
Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers has announced it will be opening a new store in Franklin in the summer of 2023, making it the second location of its jewelry store in Tennessee. The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from Perry’s Steakhouse and near the area Whole Foods. Fink’s Jewelers also has a store in Chattanooga and 10 others nationwide.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
