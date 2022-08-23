ST. LOUIS – His smile and warmth come through the screen! We watched Father Dominic, better known as the Bread Monk, every weekend on PBS. Tomorrow he will be at the Missouri Book Festival in Washington, MO. He loves breakfast and will demonstrate how to make some of his favorite treats. Today he graced our kitchen and taught us some bread basics. Our bread spirits are rising!

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO