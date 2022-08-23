Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
fabulousarizona.com
X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley
In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
KTAR.com
Tempe-based Carvana opens newest car vending machine in Glendale
GLENDALE — A tall glass structure with cars inside may draw the attention of drivers on a West Valley freeway. It’s Tempe-based Carvana’s newest car vending machine. The eight-stories tall building can hold up to 31 vehicles. It’s near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Bell Road in Glendale, just west of the Arrowhead Towne Center mall.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29
PHOENIX - Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — It’s a busy weekend of music in metro Phoenix, farmers markets continue and some community movie events are scheduled. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion (2121 N. 83rd Ave.) Day: Friday. Time: 7...
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
oucampus.org
828 West Earll Drive
The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Chandler adds Juneteenth as paid holiday for city employees
PHOENIX – An East Valley suburb has joined the list of Phoenix-area communities recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday. The Chandler City Council voted last week to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., the city’s 11th paid holiday. Public libraries, parks, recreation and...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
KTAR.com
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
SignalsAZ
Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
KTAR.com
Cycle Avondale featuring Phoenix Raceway gets revised route for 2022
PHOENIX — Registration is open to bicycle riders of all levels to enroll in this October’s Cycle Avondale event featuring a revised route which features Phoenix Raceway. The 31-mile bike ride event, presented by Avondale Toyota, will begin at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the city civic center near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street.
Fast Casual
Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location
Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
KTAR.com
Live Wheel of Fortune show spinning into Arizona casino this fall
PHOENIX — The Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa this fall, giving guests an interactive game show experience. The “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is scheduled to premiere at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino on Nov. 4-5. Guests will have the chance to audition the day of the...
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Phoenix on Memorial Day Weekend 2022
If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix during Memorial Day weekend, there are many great options. For hiking and sightseeing, consider the Mormon Trail, Pinnacle Peak, and the Heard Museum of Indian Art. This museum dates back to 1929 and features traditional as well as contemporary Native American art. It also features a range of musical acts and cultural events. The museum is free and open to the public.
QSR magazine
Cinnaholic Set to Open in Mesa, Arizona
Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
Comments / 0